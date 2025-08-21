Pope Calls for a Day of Prayer and Fasting on August 22 ,the Queenship of Mary

In his General Audience yesterday, Pope Leo called for Catholics to pray and fast tomorrow, Friday, on the Queenship of Mary, for the intentions of peace. Here are his words:

Next Friday, 22 August, we will celebrate the memorial of Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Mary is the Mother of believers here on earth, and is also invoked as Queen of Peace, while our earth continues to be wounded by wars in the Holy Land, in Ukraine, and in many other regions of the world.

I invite all the faithful to devote the day of 22 August to fasting and prayer, imploring the Lord to grant us peace and justice, and to dry the tears of those who suffer as a result of the ongoing armed conflicts. Mary, Queen of Peace, intercede so that peoples may find the path to peace.