An Original Musical By Christine Helferty, August 22-24th

For those in the Peterborough area, or even further afield, mark your calendars for a new and original musical, Past the Limit, a Story of Life, Loss and Hope. Performances are at the Peterborough Theatre Guild, August 22nd, 23rd and 24th.
