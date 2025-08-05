Our Lady Seat of Wisdom’s Annual Wojtyla Conference: The Seven Liberal Arts

Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College is hosting its annual Wojtyla Summer Conference from the 7th- 10th of August. The theme this year is the Seven Liberal Arts: Ordering the Soul.

The weekend has talks, dialogue and good conversation, along with music, fine food and enjoying the beautiful outdoors of the Madawaska Valley, including Lake Kamaniskeg, on whose shores the College resides.

The keynote opening address on Thursday, August 7th, at 7 pm by Dr. Zena Hitz of Saint John’s College, Maryland, is open and free for all, in person and via live-stream.

Please see here for further details, and to register.