Bairstow’s Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence

Sir Edward Bairstow (1874 – 1946) was an Anglican organist and composer, who wrote mainly for the church. Our schola learned this polyphonic rendition of the ancient hymn, Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence, from the Liturgy of Saint James, with the text derived from Habakkuk, Zechariah and Isaiah, with a clear Eucharistic theme. It really is a Catholic hymn, and thought it might just do for a Sunday musical offering, related as it is to the liturgy’s Gospel in the Novus Ordo, with Mary keeping silent and listening at the feet of Jesus. The complex harmonies are resonant. Listen, and enjoy.