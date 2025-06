J.S. Bach composed this cantata for Trinity Sunday in 1725, first performed on May 27th of that year. The libretto begins with Es ist ein trotzig und verzagt Ding (There is something defiant and fainthearted), and reflects upon the readings and meditations, which, in the Lutheran confession, were still orthodox: One Being, three Persons. Even if the German may escape us, may the music and harmonies lift your soul.