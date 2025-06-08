Reflections from the Saints On the Solemnity of Pentecost

On this Solemnity of Pentecost the Holy Spirit descended on the Church, and to her membership was added people from all over the world to believe in Jesus Christ as the Lord and Saviour.

Pentecost beautifully reminds us of the universality of the Church. All these people are called to form the one, holy, catholic and apostolic church of Christ. The first reading taken from the Book of Acts reminds us of this incredible power of the Holy Spirit to unite the Church. The Book of Acts recounts to us: And at this sound the multitude came together, and they were bewildered, because each one heard them speaking in his own language. And they were amazed and wondered, saying, “Are not all these who are speaking Galileans? And how is it that we hear, each of us in his own native language? Par’thians and Medes and E’lamites and residents of Mesopota’mia, Judea and Cappado’cia, Pontus and Asia, Phryg’ia and Pamphyl’ia, Egypt and the parts of Libya belonging to Cyre’ne, and visitors from Rome, both Jews and proselytes, Cretans and Arabians, we hear them telling in our own tongues the mighty works of God” (Acts 2:6-11).

Pentecost, the birthday of the Church thanks to the Spirit’s descent on the apostles in Jerusalem, allows to appreciate the enormity of the gift of the Spirit. He is the one who is capable of refreshing us. He is the Paraclete, in Greek παράκλητος, (paráklētos), who is the ‘advocate’, ‘counsellor’, or ‘helper’. At his direction the Church is born, grows, multiplies and gives Jesus where it is planted and eventually bloom.

The saints help us appreciate this wonderful gift of the Holy Spirit given to us as Church at Pentecost. Thus, in St Augustine’s prayer, the Holy Spirit is the one who enlightens the dark corners of the human heart by his light. He prays: O Holy Spirit, descend plentifully into my heart. Enlighten the dark corners of this neglected dwelling and scatter there Thy cheerful beams.

In St Angela Merici’s understanding the Holy Spirit is the only and primary reformer of the Church. She says: Keep to the ancient way and custom of the Church, established and confirmed by so many Saints under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. And live a new life. Pray, and get others to pray, that God not abandon His Church, but reform it as He pleases, and as He sees best for us, and more to His honor and glory. Furthermore, the Holy Spirit is the one who introduces us to God’s mysteries.

St Thalassios the Libyan said: According to the degree to which the intellect is stripped of the passions, the Holy Spirit initiates the intellect into the mysteries of the age to be.

In the reflection of St Ephrem, the Holy Spirit is the one who leads us to Heaven through the art of prayer. He said: Virtues are formed by prayer. Prayer preserves temperance. Prayer suppresses anger. Prayer prevents emotions of pride and envy. Prayer draws into the soul the Holy Spirit, and raises man to Heaven.

For St John Chrysostom, the Holy Spirit wraps the Body of Our Lord Jesus Christ at Eucharist. He said: If we approach with faith, we too will see Jesus… for the Eucharistic table takes the place of the crib. Here the Body of the Lord is present, wrapped not in swaddling clothes but in the rays of the Holy Spirit.

The Holy Spirit is the most powerful sign of God’s goodness since he waits on us and makes his dwelling within us. Saint Catherine of Siena exhorted, Enrich your soul in the great goodness of God: The Father is your table, the Son is your food, and the Holy Spirit waits on you and then makes His dwelling in you. The Holy Spirit purifies our hearts. St Lucy states: Those whose hearts are pure are temples of the Holy Spirit. St Peter Damian gently reminds us that the Holy Spirit is the one who enlightens our minds, arises our desires and strengthens us. In other words, the Holy Spirit is the life of our souls. He pours light into our minds, arouses our desire and gives us strength… As the soul is the life of the body, so the Holy Spirit is the life of our souls.

Finally, the Holy Spirit is the Spirit of truth, reward of the saints, comforter of souls, light in the darkness, riches to the poor, treasure to lovers, food for the hungry, comfort for the wanderers, in other words the treasure of all treasures. St Mary Magdalene de Pazzi tells us: Come, Holy Spirit. Spirit of truth, you are the reward of the saints, the comforter of souls, light in the darkness, riches to the poor, treasure to lovers, food for the hungry, comfort to those who are wandering; to sum up, you are the one in whom all treasures are contained. Come! As you descended upon Mary that the Word might become flesh, work in us through grace as you worked in her through nature and grace. Come! Food of every chaste thought, fountain of all mercy, sum of all purity. Come! Consume in us whatever prevents us from being consumed in you.

Let us consecrate ourselves to the Holy Spirit by beginning our days with the following consecration: O Most Holy Spirit, receive the consecration that I make of my entire being. From this moment on, come into every area of my life and into each of my actions. Thou art my Light, my Guide, my Strength and the sole desire of my heart. I abandon myself without reserve to thy divine action, and I desire to be ever docile to Thine inspirations. O Holy Spirit, transform me with and through Mary into “another Christ Jesus”, for the glory of the Father and the salvation of the world. Amen.