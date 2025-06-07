Transgender In-sanity

There is an ancient Indian fable of six blind men who meet an elephant. Each of them touches different parts of the elephant. One of them, touching the elephant’s side, concludes that the elephant is like a wall. Another, touching the elephant’s trunk, believes the elephant is like a snake. Yet another touches the elephant’s tusk, and thinks he is sharp, like a spear. And so forth with the elephant’s other parts. The owner of the elephant, a certain Rajah, appears on the scene and chastises the six blind men for their ignorance. Then he explains to them that they see only the illusory (subjective) parts, and cannot see the real (objective) whole. The moral of the story is that all six blind men see only that part of the truth relative to their own experience, whereas the owner of the truth is the objective Rajah, who is not blind to what the elephant really is.

This fable can be applied to the transgender issue. The young man who decides he is no longer a male but a female, then decides he can enter the world of woman sports and take home the gold. And so he does. He dares the world to deny him his right. The world succumbs. The organizers of sports events, the reporters in the media all blindly ignore what the vast majority of people who have eyes can see, and what apparently the transgender man is too willfully blind to see or even feel … his own genetics and their physiological expression that define him as a biological man.

There is in all of this both an individual and a collective insanity. There is in all of this something the American Psychological Association and the American Medical Association dare not correct or condemn as totally unscientific and against nature. A man cannot become a woman just by pretending to be one, just by dressing and grooming himself like one.

How did all this begin? Who started it? What purpose does transgenderism serve? But it is here and does not seem likely to go away very soon. What was the motive behind all this? It could not have been to prove that men are physically stronger than women, That was already assumed by the dividing of the world of sports into two parts, one for men and one for women. So it seems organized lunacy in sports is the order of the day. So who put the organizers of sports up to this? As I remember, there never was a national campaign of public support for biological men to compete with biological women.

Now what would end transgender lunacy quietly and suddenly? Something the women dread to do because they have been trained from their their youth to be champions. But here is the quickest and easiest solution. As the events begin, all the women can simply walk away (as one recently did) rendering the transgendered “woman” isolated and unable to win the competition because there is no competition. This would bring the sports organizers to their knees with the sudden fact that they have annihilated their own well financed events. It could be humorous to see how quickly they change their tune. And it would be interesting to see how quickly, if at all, they rush to organize sports events for transgender men only.

The present rage for breaking from all the realism of traditions and institutions is a symptom of collective insanity. The lunatics, it would seem, are in command of the proverbial asylum, and chances are slim we can smoothly escape the bedlam they have created. This is how it must have seemed to the early Christians who fled from the pagan lust for crucifixion and butchery. But times change. The pendulum swing of history is not kind to lunatics for a very good reason: their triumphs are in their heads, not in their hearts. We cannot be transgendered; but we can be transformed, even redeemed. As Hilaire Belloc liked to say, “Do not imagine that broken things cannot be mended by the good angels.”

To quote the Catechism of the Catholic Church: “Christ the Lord already reigns through the Church, but all the things of this world are not yet subjected to him. The triumph of Christ’s kingdom will not come about without one last assault by the powers of evil.” We needn’t doubt that Belloc’s good angels do struggle to mend a world run amok, and perhaps many angels hover hopefully over many a lunatic’s head. But if our age happens to be the penultimate age, if the downward spiral of subjective insanity should happen to be irreversible, even good angels cannot hold back that dark and thundering event foretold in Scripture … the ascent of the Antichrist … and following his reign … the terrible Last Judgment.