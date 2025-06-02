Hope Abounds: An Ordination and a Wedding

I just returned from a hopeful weekend, which I thought would share with readers, from attending an ordination and a wedding, the new priest, and the bride and groom, all alumni of Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College. Father Peter Bissonnette was ordained for the diocese of Peterborough on Friday night, and the Mass, celebrated by Bishop Daniel Miehm, was standing-room only. The wedding of Gregory and Kateri Benz was on Saturday in the newly-restored Saint Mary’s church in Lindsay, with a beautifully transcendent Mass, sung by the Saint Wigbert’s Schola from the College.

It was all quite wonderfully contra mundum, but in the many paradoxes of our Catholic Faith, it is only by being against the world, that we can save the world, and our souls.