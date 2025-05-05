A Simple Prayer for the Conclave

Prayer for the election of the Sovereign Pontiff:

I will raise Me up a faithful priest, who shall do according to My Heart and My soul.

And I will build him a faithful house: and he shall walk all day before My Anointed.

Let us pray.

We most humbly entreat Thee, O Lord, that Thy boundless goodness may grant as pontiff to the most holy Roman Church one who shall ever be both pleasing to Thee, by his loving zeal in our regard, and, by his beneficent rule, deeply revered by Thy people to the glory of Thy name.

Through Christ our Lord.

Amen.