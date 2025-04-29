Carney One, Canada Zero

Canada has likely reached the point of no return, like a 12-0 hockey game in the final minutes of the third period, with the goalie pulled. I don’t play the game – soccer is what I grew up with, even if sports analogies always limp. At least in theory, in games, everyone’s pitching in, and giving what they have, which is no longer true in the welfare basket case Canada has become. There is a point is socialism when can no longer vote one’s way out, roughly when more than half of the population is dependent upon the government. The shrinking minority of productive taxpayers who work to pay for it all end up chumps, and increasingly resentful ones. As Leo XIII put it, it is by the ‘labour of working men that states grow rich’, and there are going to a lot fewer ‘working men’ under Carney’s Liberal governance. And, no, Carney is not one of those ‘working men who make states grow rich’. How a public servant on a fixed government salary becomes a multi-millionaire with tax havens in the Caribbean is something of a mystery. Does he pay tax in Canada, or has he ever? His economic plan will only mean more poverty, homelessness, and social unrest. If we return to the hockey metaphor, Coach Carney will have us all scoring on our own net, and declaring ‘victory’ in the rubble of humiliating defeat. We may soon be begging for a few crumbs from the American table, elbows most definitely down. Trump may get his 51st northern state after all. Barring that, or in the interim, Alberta is set to finally cut the purse-strings and declare its own sovereignty. Yee-haw! Go west, young man! I may have to dust off my non-existent cowboy boots…

Canada is already bankrupt, and just doesn’t know it, or at least feel it. As Hemingway put it, such happens gradually…then suddenly. This is not just economic bankruptcy, but moral: We have lost our moorings, adrift on the sea of moral anarchy; what comes from this will be increasingly dire. The Conservatives under the point-less Poilievre would not have saved Canada. Only a return to her moral foundation – which is to say, Christianity and the Catholic Church, that far-off land of the habitants, missionaries and martyrs – can do so.

Carney professes to profess Catholicism, but his deeds and beliefs betray the teachings of his own Church, which are from Christ, the Word made flesh, Himself. The metastasizing cancer of the culture of death in all its form will continue unabated under his watch. He is a nowhere man, jettisoned in by shadowy powers to ensure the country he left behind a long time ago does not stray from whatever globalist agenda is being imposed upon the world: futile, anti-life ‘net-zero’ carbon policies, coercive censorship, fifteen-minute cities, digital currency, collapsed borders and untrammeled inundation by immigration, the sexualized agenda in schools, and death and mutilation masquerading as medicine in our hospitals.

Is there a good side, some sort of silver lining? Well, the NDP are crushed, and Jagmeet Singh lost his seat, as did Poilievre. The latter would have fared far better had he been a real conservative, instead of an apple-munching, bland Canuck with no real plan besides not being Justin Trudeau. We are governed, if such be the term, by men without chests. The good lack the thumos of any real conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.

More to the point, and more for our hope, God does have a plan, but that may involve Canada, and Canadians, taking the long road back home, reaping the whirlwind from the wind they have sown. There will be good from that, as we face those consequences, and finally, one day in some future better days, realize that only in Him is our hope. +