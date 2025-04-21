Pope Francis (1936 – 2025), has died on this Easter Monday morning, after a controversial and often turbulent reign of just over 12 years. May he find a merciful judgement before his Maker, where the depths of the heart and conscience of a soul are revealed.

Requiem aeternam dona ei Domine Et lux perpetua luceat ei Requiescat in pace

Much more will be said, we may be sure. For now, we keep his soul in prayer.

Here is the statement from the Vatican, announced by His Eminence Cardinal Farrell:

Dear brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially toward the poorest and most marginalized.

With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God.