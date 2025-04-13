Victoria’s Caligaverunt Oculi Mei

Tomas Luis de Victoria (1548 – 1611) composed this motet of lament sometime before 1585, when it was published. The text, below, is taken from Job 16:17; Lamentations 1:12, 16, and provides fitting music as we celebrate this Palm Sunday, and enter Holy Week. Our Schola Cantorum here at Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College will be singing this piece this evening at Vespers:

Caligavérunt óculi mei a fletu meo:

quia elongátus est a me, qui consolabátur me:

Vidéte, omnes pópuli,

Si est dolor símilis sicut dolor meus.

O vos omnes, qui transítis per viam, atténdite, et vidéte.

Si est dolor símilis sicut dolor meus.

Caligavérunt óculi mei…

My eyes are darkened by my tears:

for he is far from me who was comforting me:

See, all ye people,

If there be any sorrow like to my sorrow.

O all ye that pass by the way, attend and see

If there be any sorrow like to my sorrow.

My eyes are darkened…