Trump’s Thumb

Why would Donald Trump say the following after meeting with our current-and-hopefully-temporary Prime Minister, Mark Carney:

It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things, and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Does the President know something we don’t? Why say – or at least strongly imply – that would be meeting ‘immediately after’ the election, presumably with Mr. Carney?

He previously said that the Liberal Party and Mark Carney would be ‘easier to work with’ than Pierre Poilievre.

Whether or not he meant to, Trump has put his thumb firmly the scales of this upcoming Canadian election, and why is the question. Why would he want to foist a socialist, globalist, green, net-zero climate zealot, whose policies will help destroy what’s left of the Trudeaupian tatters of this once-great nation? I’m not sure how much better Poilievre would be, but his policies seem more sane, and he could hardly be worse.

In my darker moments, I have this vague suspicion that Trump is a (perhaps unwitting) front man and fifth column, playing interference for something sinister on the horizon. I applaud the good they have done, but his and Vance’s continued support for the abortion pill and IVF is troubling. Also disconcerting is Trump’s coziness with Bill Gates and their shared zeal for the disastrous mRNA therapies. What could go wrong?

As I said, in my darker moments. Perhaps Trump considers Carney a chump, who will be more pliable than Poilievre.

Then again, who knows, maybe Trump is playing a long game, rubbing his hands and waiting for Carney to reduce Canada to economic rubble, so he can walk in, save the day, and claim his 51st state. Just like watching the real estate value of a neighbourhood plummet – say, under an NDP or Democrat mayor – then snapping up the devalued property.

Canada may think it’s not for sale, but, to paraphrase Dostoyevsky, a nation that has lost God always has a price. It’s either Him, or mammon.

All we can hope and pray is that, whatever’s going on with the princes of this world behind the shadows, that same God keeps our land, true, north, strong and free. But most of all, true, in the Truth.