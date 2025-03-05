Eliot’s Ash Wednesday

T.S. Eliot published his poem Ash Wednesday in 1930, after he had composed during his conversion to Anglicanism (in 1927). The theme is, fittingly, the soul in its journey to find God, with allusions to the world, the flesh, the devil, and, on the other side, Christ, Our Lady and Dante’s Purgatorio.

An excerpt, which evokes the mood of the beginning of our Lenten pilgrimage:

And pray to God to have mercy upon us

And pray that I may forget

These matters that with myself I too much discuss

Too much explain

Because I do not hope to turn again

Let these words answer

For what is done, not to be done again

May the judgement not be too heavy upon us.

…

This is the time of tension between dying and birth

The place of solitude where three dreams cross

Between blue rocks

But when the voices shaken from the yew-tree drift away

Let the other yew be shaken and reply.

Blessèd sister, holy mother, spirit of the fountain, spirit

of the garden,

Suffer us not to mock ourselves with falsehood

Teach us to care and not to care

Teach us to sit still

Even among these rocks,

Our peace in His will

And even among these rocks

Sister, mother

And spirit of the river, spirit of the sea,

Suffer me not to be separated

And let my cry come unto Thee.

The reader may peruse the whole poem here.