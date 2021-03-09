Yes, I know it may be pro forma, but we should do our own due diligence, by writing to our Members of Parliament – or all of them – to protest the expansion of euthanasia, not least to the very vulnerable mentally ill, currently before the Parliament in Bill C-7. They plan to vote this week, and benighted Trudeau is applying his strange, bizarre – even for him – pro-death pressure.

Besides writing or calling personally to your own MP, for a list of the Members of the House of Commons, which you can send out in batch form, please see here.