The term ‘fascism’ gets a lot of traction in politics, even if few of us could strictly define it. The etymology derives from the ‘fasces’ of the ancient Romans, a bundle of wooden rods, with an axe in the middle,, the symbol of their military might.

What the term does seem to imply in the modern era, since its adoption by Benito Mussolini, is a radical concentration of despotic power, especially in the executive branch, to prosecute and punish people into submission, for the nefarious end of state control of just about everything.

Kamala Harris calls Donald Trump a ‘fascist’, with no evidence, historical or otherwise. He has other problems, but he didn’t act like a ‘fascist’ in his previous term, and does not seem bent on doing so, should he have a second term.

But here Harris is as Attorney-General, uttering threats that would make even the Italian dictator hesitate. It’s truly unbelievable, using armed police to kick in the doors of homeschoolers for ‘truancy’. In light of our previous post on surreality, I have a faint suspicion that this seems too brutal to be real, even for Harris. If this does end up being a series of AI generated videos, well, apologies in advance.

But if not, and if this be the really real Kamala Harris… well, watch and decide for yourself. As we wrote recently, much of politics, at least in our fractious modern era, is about choosing the lesser evil, when far greater evils abound.