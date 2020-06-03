If you read nothing else today – but I would recommend our postings on the Ugandan Martyrs and Anton Bruckner – please do peruse this post from Father David Nix, the ‘Pilgrim Priest’, who ironically is in the canonical process of becoming a hermit. All the best to him, but I hope he keeps writing, for I have not come across a more succinct summary of the danger that is facing us, and how we in turn might face it, with courage and strength from above.

Here is an excerpt from Father Nix’s conclusion, practical advice for one and all:

What you can do:

1) Decide when you are going to stop social distancing. This decision is up to you, not to the government or CNN. The curve was flattened on coronavirus and yet CNN (and even some visitors to Fox) are telling us that we can not lift lockdown each other until there is a vaccine (18 months away.) Suspension of human rights and the US constitution is not up to CNN or the governors of states. In fact, your rights don’t even come from the constitution. They come from God and the constitution simply recognizes that fact.

2) Stop watching TV. They are brainwashing you with fear-porn so as to weaken you and isolate you. They are not even giving the correct data or biostatistics on this virus. Isolation was indeed necessary in NYC to combat coronavirus (where Gov. Cuomo recently admitted to filling nursing homes with COVID-positive patients) but it has become obvious to perhaps 30% to 40% of America that the rest of the USA is suffering under unprecedented government overreach and destroying our economy. Remember: Big Tech and the liberal governors can only control your will if they first control your intellect. That’s straight from St. Thomas Aquinas that the will follows the intellect. Thus, stop exposing your intellect to fake medicine that is not based in data. Don’t even trust the data that I put on social media. Do your own research on all the biostatistics you can on COVID-19 and you will see the truth (if you can still find it, for much of the truth has been removed!) Just remember : YouTube knows that YouTube is full of a million lies on a million topics and yet they leave these false videos up on anything from car repair to surgery for all to see. If the real medical data recently removed on CV were a lie, there would be no threat to YouTube or our current political Commissars.

3) Consider Death as a Christian Instead How Pagans live in Superstitious Fear. Take precautions against this virus if you want, but stop being superstitious about a medium-sized flu. Remember that we are on pilgrimage through this earth where we all die anyway, and this is not our home. We get our bodies back in heaven or hell, but we will get our bodies back as glorified bodies only if we die in sanctifying grace. That is all that matters: Dying in sanctifying grace. The inspired Sacred Scriptures tell us how we should see our death on earth:

Through death [Christ] might destroy the one who has the power of death, that is, the devil, and deliver all those who through fear of death were subject to lifelong slavery.—Hebrews 2:15

and

They have conquered [satan] by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, for they loved not their lives even unto death.—Apocalypse 12:11

(Notice that the Holy Spirit Himself implies above fear of death = slavery…and…not-being-obsessed-with-life-on-earth = freedom.)

4) Demand your rights before the last bits are taken. Finally, consider how this female, evangelical civil attorney informs Raymond Arroyo of the need for Catholics to push back against injustice in courts of law and listen closely also to her appraisal of “civil disobedience” in this EWTN episode:

Meanwhile, Fay Voshell has some words of wisdom for all Christians, but which apply very much to us Catholics, as we will see in a moment:

The state that dictates when and where and how and to whom the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper is administered is the state that has taken over the church and substituted its own sacraments. The state that dictates the how, when, and where of the baptism of children is the state that has created its own church. The state that decides when, where, and how many of the faithful can listen to the preaching of the Word or how many can assemble to pray together is the state that also dictates what is to be preached and prayed. The state that insists that worshipers wear and sing through face masks is the state that determines the way virtues of the state churches are signified. The state that ranks the Church of God to be an institution equal to bars, restaurants, and public schools is the state that will disregard the unique status of the Church and its constitutional rights.

For an example, ponder these protocols from the diocese of Edmonton, in the process of opening up its churches for worship, but not the same form of worship your parents knew – nor that you knew, a scarce few months ago. Notice the need, apparently, for everyone to mumble through masks, in the very sanctuary of God.

It could be worse, I suppose. There are governors now calling for all worshipers to get used to virtual worship, which is about as real, as Mark Knopfler once sang, to evoke a more secular image, as making out on the telephone.

As Saint Paul says in today’s letter to Timothy, recently ordained:

Hence I remind you to rekindle the gift of God that is within you through the laying on of my hands; for God did not give us a spirit of timidity but a spirit of power and love and self-control. Do not be ashamed then of testifying to our Lord, nor of me his prisoner, but share in suffering for the gospel in the power of God,

Pray that our own bishops and priests may live out those words, by that same ‘power of God’.