The power of government rests on ignorance of the people, and it knows this, and therefore will always resist enlightenment. Leo Tolstoy

Earlier this month, Tucker Carlson declared that historians will one day come to view his country’s handling of the Covid pandemic as the greatest crime in American history.

The Fox News commentator cited no particular justification for his charge but he conducted a lengthy interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., lawyer and author of a new book titled The Real Anthony Fauci, a few weeks earlier making this the probable spark for his prediction.

What an historic document it is too. At 450 pages – in which every point and every charge is footnoted – Kennedy’s book amounts to a fulsome indictment of Dr. Anthony Fauci, providing all the evidence that would be needed for a conviction or several convictions in a criminal court. Or in an international court.

As Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and policy czar of the Covid-19 pandemic, Fauci annually dispenses $6.1 billion in taxpayer-provided funding for scientific research. This means he has had at his disposal the financial clout to wield extraordinary influence over universities, hospitals, medical journals and thousands of influential doctors and scientists whose careers and institutions he’s had the power to advance, reward or ruin.

Long a fixture in the American health bureaucracy, Fauci’s career was launched during the early AIDS crisis by his partnering with pharmaceutical companies. According to Kennedy, this provided him the power to sabotage safe and effective off-patent therapies for the immunity- destroying disease. This appears to have set a long-term Fauci pattern, which was to orchestrate fraudulent studies, and then pressure the U.S. Food and Drug Administraton (FDA) regulators into approving chemotherapy treatments Fauci may have understood were worthless against AIDS. And from there, Kennedy contends, Fauci repeatedly violated federal laws to allow his pharma partners to continue experiments with toxic AIDS and cancer therapies. A practice which may have caught up with him.

Beginning with AIDS

In early 2000, Fauci formed a partnership with Bill Gates that would aim to control an increasingly profitable $60-billion global vaccine enterprise with unlimited potential and gradually allowing the Pharma-Fauci-Gates alliance to exercise dominion over global health policy.

Then, in January 2020, Covid-19 descended. And in November 2021 Kennedy’s book hit the New York Times bestseller list almost overnight. But within weeks, as the book’s information began to spread, his bestseller disappeared. It disappeared from Amazon in the U.S., in Canada, and in the United Kingdom, all declaring the book ‘temporarily unavailable’ though Kindle versions remained available. Nor were local bookshops able to obtain stock. Even emails to the publisher – Skyhorse – went unanswered.

Why? Was this the contemporary version of bookburning? A deliberate withholding of a book that, at every turn, runs counter to the ‘Official Narrative’ on the treatment of Covid-19 that’s been followed and mandated in countless countries around the world and led by the U.S.? Which means Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and related bureaus together with the World Health Organization (WHO) and its network? And with the rest of the world following their diktats to the extent their governments were inclined?

The Fauci Prescription

As leader of the global response to Covid-19, a key part of Fauci’s ‘treatment’ has been the imposition of lockdowns for the first time in history. Masks also became mandatory. And six-foot physical distances were imposed along with a regimen of constant cleaning. Restaurants, gyms and countless other small businesses deemed non-essential were closed while Walmart and supermarkets remained open – but only with careful policing of masked customers within. As became the case with all shops and institutions, including public libraries.

While all this was going on, radio and TV stations began a daily drumbeat of Covid messaging at the top of every hour. Which included the latest statistics for hospitalizations and deaths, complete with charts and warnings on ‘how to stay safe’ – a formula so repetitive and so frightening that people soon began to fear and avoid one other, and to look for symptoms, lest they become the latest victim of a virus with a fatality rate of less than 1%, while the media simultaneously seemed to be treating Covid like it was Ebola and potentially fatal to everyone, increasing the fear exponentially.

And, as I write, this drumbeat continues daily in Canada and is now into its third year!

What many citizens appear to have missed, however, is that through it all, Dr. Fauci never introduced a therapeutic regimen for individual patients. The assumption was that none were available for this particular Covid-19 virus. Except for vaccines which Fauci promised and which, by the end of 2020, were coming to your nearest pharmacy and physician.

This meant that if stricken with Covid, the only remedy was to go to bed until recovery or until the virus got worse and the patient needed hospitalization, where he or she would then be put on a ventilator and either live or die. All with virtually no perspective from the media that the dead were mostly elderly residents of nursing homes who, cruelly, had already been banned from being visited by relatives and, in some cases, by a priest. Schools and churches were also shut for ‘safety’. Public prayer disappeared and, well, you know the rest.

The Full Picture

But none of the above escaped Kennedy’s unblinking eye. In The Real Anthony Fauci, he presents a full picture of what was happening daily during the pandemic and Fauci’s central role in ensuring that his arbitrary decrees were enforced. Decrees which Fauci never appears to have questioned. Not the efficacy of the lockdowns in reducing infections, nor his insistence that vaccines were key to achieving herd immunity (a concept which strangely didn’t seem to interest him), nor his repeated flip-flops over the efficacy – or not – of masks. Nor his forced concession last September that he’d been wrong to insist that natural immunity from a Covid infection did not contribute to protecting the population. Making his insistence that the naturally immune must be vaccinated in defiance of the overwhelming scientific evidence that natural immunity negated any need for a jab.

“Dr.Fauci’s libertine approach to facts may have contributed to what, for me, was the most troubling and infuriating feature of all the public health responses to Covid,” Kennedy writes. “The blatant and relentless manipulation of data to serve the vaccine agenda became the apogee of a year of stunning, regulatory malpractice….Too often, Dr. Fauci was at the centre of these systemic deceptions. The ‘mistakes’ were always in the same direction – inflating the risks of coronavirus and the safety and efficacy of vaccines in order to stoke public fear of Covid and provoke mass compliance.” And his excuses for his mistakes range from blaming the public (now being encouraged to scapegoat the unvaccinated), blaming politics and explaining his gyrations by saying ‘You’ve got to evolve with the science.’

And while all this was happening, any medical or scientific voices of dissent found themselves cancelled by the MSM and social media. Many even lost their jobs and/or found themselves removed from Twitter and Facebook. All in the interest of Fauci keeping all opposition to his vaccine regimen at bay. This meant that his vaccines had no competition while the mainstream media propaganda machine protected his vaccine regimen by asphyxiating any dissent with masks and ignorance.

Wild Overestimates

Kennedy also shows how at the outset of the pandemic Fauci controlled the scene by using wildly inaccurate modelling that overestimated American deaths by 525 percent. “Scammer and pandemic fabricator Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London was their author, with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) of $148 million,” writes Kennedy. This, conveniently, was the model that Dr. Fauci used to justify the lockdowns.

Nor did Fauci complain when the incompetence of various health bureaux served his purposes. Such as the misuse of PCR tests. According to Kennedy, in August 2021, the CDC belatedly admitted the tests were incapable of distinguishing between Covid and other viruses. Nor did Fauci complain about the CDC’s decision to skip autopsies of deaths attributed to the vaccine. Nor did he display any wish for the Dept. of Health and Human Services (HHS) to fix the notoriously dysfunctional vaccine injury surveillance system (VAERS) whose studies indicated it was understating vaccine injuries by over 99 percent.

And so on and so forth….in all a very dark scenario that appears driven by an even darker agenda.

Undermining Effective Treatments

Central to Fauci’s fundamental malfunction was his failure to set out any early treatment protocols. Or to show the slightest interest in developments on the ground or in promising new treatments.

“It is extraordinary that Dr. Fauci never published a single treatment protocol,” writes Dr. Peter McCullough. “And that ‘America’s doctor has never, to date, published anything on how to treat a Covid patient. It shocks the conscience that there is still no official protocol. Anyone who tries to publish a new treatment protocol will find themselves airtight blocked by the journals that are under Fauci’s control.” Including The Lancet which was thoroughly embarrassed by publishing a dodgy article about the true origins of the Wuhan virus by Fauci associate Dr. Peter Daszak, who was discovered to have direct financial ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology which he had funded with $600,000 of grant money to perform research on bat coronaviruses, making him unsuitable to participate in thoroughly scrutinizing its procedures, record-keeping, anti-contamination habits, and other practices.

But this and many other scandals did not prevent physicians – who’ve been working to get the truth as they know it out to the public – from being banned or discredited by Fauci’s machine. Physicians such as the signatories to The Great Barrington Declaration also learned recently during a Senate hearing of Fauci’s extraordinary attempts to discredit them and their advocacy of highly effective and inexpensive treatments such as Hydroxychloroquine (HCL) and Ivermectin (IVM) which the physicians themselves had used on thousands of patients with great success against Covid-19.

“When did Dr. Fauci last see a patient, I wonder?” demanded one of the signatories.

Which brings us to one of the issues Kennedy explores especially well: Fauci’s underhanded role in ensuring that inexpensive, long-standing and effective treatments for treating Covid cases were discredited. Discredited and ridiculed so loudly, contemptuously and improbably by the mainstream media – whose news programs are heavily supported by Pfizer advertising –that a multinational ban on their use continues in force in Canada, the U.S. and other nations.

Never mind that HCL and IVM have been around for decades, that IVM was a Nobel-prize winner and that both are as potentially dangerous as aspirin and available for $10 or less and over the counter in many countries around the world.

Experimental Vaccines

Prompting this question: was this ban engineered to keep the field clear for the exclusive treatment of Covid with experimental vaccines by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZenica and Johnson & Johnson? ‘Experimental’ meaning that if anything goes wrong, i.e., nasty side-effects or death, the pharmaceutical company is protected from any lawsuits from vaccinated victims.

Nice gig if you can get it. As is Remdesivir, the only drug Fauci has recommended and which costs over $3,000 per patient treatment with very mixed results. A drug in which Fauci is financially invested. Again, a nice gig which, according to Kennedy, has been highly profitable for Dr. Fauci who has also played an influential role at the Wuhan Lab, and been a major promoter of ‘gain of function’ research, as exposed by Senator Rand Paul in a series of electrifying Senate interviews with Dr. Fauci. Meaning that his potential culpability in all this is vast and possibly sinister, particularly in the implications of his ‘gain-of-function’ involvement (suggesting bioweaponry). Which, in turn, puts an entirely different complexion on what this virus may have been intended to be, and on why Fauci was so adamant that vaccines alone be used to ‘treat’ Covid-19 infections.

Concludes Kennedy: “Leading doctors and scientists, including some of the nation’s most highly published and experienced physicians and front-line Covid specialists like Dr. (Peter) McCullough, (Dr. Pierre) Kory, (Dr.) Ryan Cole, (Dr.) David Brownstein, and (Dr. Harvey) Risch believe that Dr. Fauci’s suppression of early treatments and off-patent remedies were responsible for up to 80 percent of the deaths attributed to Covid. All five doctors independently told me the same thing. The relentless malpractice of deliberately withholding the early effective Covid treatments, of forcing the use of toxic Remdesivir, may have unnecessarily killed up to 500,000 Americans in hospital.”

As Dr. Kory says so plainly: “Dr. Fauci’s suppression of early treatment will go down in history as having caused the deaths of half a million Americans in the ICU.”

Conversely, countries such as India and several African countries, who flouted Dr. Fauci’s edicts, saw their Covid patients charts bounce back significantly towards recovery within days, even hours, of treatment with HCL, IVM, as Kennedy’s many charts illustrate.

All of which makes The Catechism of the Catholic Church view on experimental drugs, Section 2295 under the heading Respect for Health, particularly relevant: “Research or experimentation on the human being cannot legitimate acts that are in themselves contrary to the dignity of persons and to the moral law. The subjects’ potential consent does not justify such acts. Experimentation on human beings is not morally legitimate if it exposes the subject’s life or physical and psychological integrity to disproportionate or avoidable risks. Experimentation on human beings does not conform to the dignity of the person if it takes place without the informed consent of the subject or those who legitimately speak for him.”

Given the acknowledged ‘experimental’ nature of the Covid vaccines, and the events of the past two years, together with the highly credible information that has emerged but is still suppressed, how can anyone state credibly that the consent of countless millions of recipients of the Covid 19 vaccine who agreed to it did so with truly ‘informed’ consent? Would they have agreed if fully informed with key information that remains suppressed?

Scapegoating the Vaccinated

Which in turn brings us to the campaign to scapegoat the unvaccinated which Kennedy explores and which has most recently been exemplified by tennis star Novak Djokovic who not only has immunity from a coronavirus infection but may also come to signify all those unvaccinated persons who’ve bothered to bypass media propaganda and look into the matter themselves and then decide the vaccine is not for them.

Yet the polar opposition of the media’s portrayal of the unvaccinated – that invariably portrays them as stupid, lazy and irresponsible while also ignoring the natural immunity of so many of them – continues apace.

Ultimately, Kennedy’s exhaustive research has produced a well-written and succinctly organized account – even a public record – of Fauci’s handling of the Covid pandemic. His book may even turn out to be the first draft of a catalogue of crimes that now appear to be catching up to Fauci and likely many others.

In the meantime and out of the blue, just this week Kennedy’s book has again become available – though fitfully and from a limited number of dealers through Amazon outlets in North America – amazon.co.uk and Blackwell’s UK are just now promising availability on February 17. Will this happen? Or will there be further delays?

I’m not holding my breath. There is significant movement, however, in the area of well-organized international lawsuits for crimes against humanity now being launched. So stay tuned.