There is an election looming in the province of Ontario, Canada where Catholic Insight is located, with its rolling bucolic farms in the south, and the vast wilderness of the north, with most of the 14 million souls residing in the urban Ottawa-Toronto-Windsor corridor.

It is good to see two new options on the scene, the New Blue and the Ontario Party, both with what seem to be staunchly pro-life, pro-family, pro-freedom platforms. Politics is balancing the ideal with the practical, which is really what life is all about, and one must vote with one’s properly formed conscience.

As a help to that, here is a description of the policies of each of the parties on some major issues that affect each one of us.

Pray, and may God’s good and acceptable and perfect will be done.