On August 21st, the Church joyfully celebrates the liturgical memorial of the great Pope St Pius X. Last year I had the grace of personally visiting the place where he was born and raised up, Riese, Treviso, in Italy.

Pius X is universally known for strongly opposing Modernist understandings of the Catholic doctrine as well as reforming and solidifying the liturgy and scholastic theology alike. This great Pope also undertook the impressive task of starting the preparation of the 1917 Code of Canon Law. His aim was to compile systematically Church Law for its effective use within the Church. Moreover, Pius X was a fervent advocate for the daily reception of Holy Communion. Illuminating is the Decree on Frequent and Daily Reception of Holy Communion, Sacra Tridentina, which Pius X published on 20 December 1905. Among other interesting things Pius X said:

Frequent and daily Communion, as a practice most earnestly desired by Christ our Lord and by the Catholic Church, should be open to all the faithful, of whatever rank and condition of life; so that no one who is in the state of grace, and who approaches the Holy Table with a right and devout intention (recta piaque mente) can be prohibited therefrom.



A right intention consists in this: that he who approaches the Holy Table should do so, not out of routine, or vain glory, or human respect, but that he wish to please God, to be more closely united with Him by charity, and to have recourse to this divine remedy for his weakness and defects.

Although it is especially fitting that those who receive Communion frequently or daily should be free from venial sins, at least from such as are fully deliberate, and from any affection thereto, nevertheless, it is sufficient that they be free from mortal sin, with the purpose of never sinning in the future; and if they have this sincere purpose, it is impossible by that daily communicants should gradually free themselves even from venial sins, and from all affection thereto.

Since, however, the Sacraments of the New Law, though they produce their effect ex opere operato, nevertheless, produce a great effect in proportion as the dispositions of the recipient are better, therefore, one should take care that Holy Communion be preceded by careful preparation, and followed by an appropriate thanksgiving, according to each one’s strength, circumstances and duties.

That the practice of frequent and daily Communion may be carried out with greater prudence and more fruitful merit, the confessor’s advice should be asked. Confessors, however, must take care not to dissuade anyone from frequent or daily Communion, provided he is found to be in a state of grace and approaches with a right intention.

But since it is plain that by the frequent or daily reception of the Holy Eucharist union with Christ is strengthened, the spiritual life more abundantly sustained, the soul more richly endowed with virtues, and the pledge of everlasting happiness more securely bestowed on the recipient, therefore, parish priests, confessors and preachers, according to the approved teaching of the Roman Catechism should exhort the faithful frequently and with great zeal to this devout and salutary practice.

These great recommendations already show the great pastoral leadership and pastoral insight Pius X had and from which the Church and from which her children greatly benefitted. In his general audience on Pope Saint Pius the Tenth, given at the Papal Summer Residence of Castel Gandolfo, on Wednesday 18 August 2010, Pope Benedict XVI said: Pius X paid considerable attention to the reform of the Liturgy and, in particular, of sacred music in order to lead the faithful to a life of more profound prayer and fuller participation in the Sacraments. In the Motu Proprio Tra le Sollecitudini (1903), the first year of his Pontificate, he said that the true Christian spirit has its first and indispensable source in active participation in the sacrosanct mysteries and in the public and solemn prayer of the Church (cf. AAS 36[1903], 531). For this reason he recommended that the Sacraments be received often, encouraging the daily reception of Holy Communion and appropriately lowering the age when children receive their First Communion “to about seven”, the age “when a child begins to reason” (cf. S. Congr. de Sacramentis, Decretum Quam Singulari: AAS 2 [1910] 582).

Pope St Pius X have some very encouraging reflections on the Eucharist. Holy Communion is the shortest and safest way to Heaven. There are others: innocence, but that is for little children; penance, but we are afraid of it; generous endurance of trials of life, but when they come we weep and ask to be. The surest, easiest, shortest way is the Eucharist. That is why he was bold enough to affirm: If the Angels could envy, they would envy us for Holy Communion. Seeing the importance of the Eucharist Pope St Pius X encourages you and me not only to receive it devoutly but adore it. From the Eucharist stems that most needed power that strengthens the apostolate. He told us: The daily adoration or visit to the Blessed Sacrament is the practice which is the fountainhead of all devotional works.

This Venetian Pope cherished a great loving devotion for Mary. Regarding the Rosary he told us: The Rosary is the most beautiful and the most rich in graces of all prayers; it is the prayer that touches most the Heart of the Mother of God…and if you wish peace to reign in your homes, recite the family Rosary. Mary is our help during harsh life trials. Let us entrust ourselves to her. He said: Let the storm rage and the sky darken – not for that shall we be dismayed. If we trust as we should in Mary, we shall recognize in her, the Virgin Most Powerful “who with virginal foot did crush the head of the serpent. Mary saves us from Satan’s hellish grip. He said: What will it cost you, oh Mary, to hear our prayer? What will it cost you to save us? Has not Jesus placed in your hands all the treasures of His grace and mercy? You sit crowned Queen at the right hand of your son: your dominion reaches as far as the heavens and to you are subject the earth and all creatures dwelling thereon. Your dominion reaches even down into the abyss of hell, and you alone, oh Mary, save us from the hands of Satan.

On a personal note, Pope Pius X encourages me alot to evangelize in our challenging world. He used to say: The greatest obstacle in the apostolate of the Church is the timidity or rather the cowardice of the faithful. We have nothing to be afraid and timid of! With Jesus and Mary we can evangelize the whole world!

O God, who to safeguard the Catholic faith and to restore all things in Christ, filled Pope Saint Pius the Tenth with heavenly wisdom and apostolic fortitude, graciously grant that, following his teaching and example, we may gain an eternal prize. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

God, for ever and ever. Amen.

All these life-giving reflections coming from this holy Pope lead me to conclude that Pope St Pius X is really a sound companion in the path of holiness.