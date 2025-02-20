Many suspected as much, that the mRNA ‘vaccines’ were not quite as ‘safe and effective’, as they were touted to be, as the sign still says at the front of our local care home here.

After years of the public health authorities pushing universal COVID-19 vaccination, Dr. Deborah Birx now claims on Piers Morgan that the COVID-19 vaccine was only ever developed for those at risk of severe disease. pic.twitter.com/J4IGOYrGkc — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) February 18, 2025

Now, after subjecting most of the human population to coercively getting this injection, that they were only designed for those ‘most at risk’? Depending on how conspiratorial you want to get, one wonders how many others knew this, or had deeper and more sinister motives. It should be no mystery that Biden preemptively pardoned Fauci, and the drug companies received indemnity from any lawsuits.

The evidence is mounting that all those untold millions of young healthy people – that is, anyone under 75 or so – had no reason to take the jab. Too few asked any questions, and even fewer resisted. And our Church leadership – from the highest to lowest – either actively advocated this reckless medical experiment, or just meekly went along. I have met people, not least those young people, who feel mightily and irrevocably let down, even betrayed.

Today, February 20th, is the anniversary of the 1905 Supreme Court decision that the smallpox vaccination could be mandated, a policy to which some have compared the Covid coercive policies. There are at least three problems with this analogy:

First, Covid, whatever it was, was most definitely not smallpox. The latter was grievous to all its victims, while Covid was easily recoverable in almost everyone who got it, with the added benefit of natural immunity.

Second, the smallpox vaccine was an actual vaccine, which worked. The various Covid ‘vaccines’ were relatively untested mRNA genetic therapies, which did not seem to stop one getting Covid; they may even have increased one’s chances of getting it, and getting it worse. And, as we are seeing, the mRNA also had (unintended?) deleterious consequences.

Third, billions of dollars in profits were made, by a few pharmaceutical companies and their hangers-on. How much did such financial incentive play into this debacle?

We can but pray for a mitigation of those possible consequences, physical and spiritual, in God’s good mercy, and for the grace of repentance in those who foisted this upon us, so that true reconciliation can be gained.