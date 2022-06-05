A blessed, joyous and grace-filled solemnity of Pentecost to all our readers, the feast of the descent of the Holy Spirit, the public manifestation of the Church, the offer of salvation to all people, the ‘Gentiles’, and the confirmation of the Apostles in their mission. Celebrated fifty days after Easter, Pentecost inaugurated the age of the Spirit, after Christ’s earthly mission was at an end. It is to our benefit that He go away, so that we may live no longer a sensual life, but one founded on the spirit and soul.

We sing the Veni Creator Spiritus in this season, a hymn set to Gregorian chant written by the ninth-century ascetic and Frankish Benedictine monk, Rabanus Maurus, which celebrates the seven-fold gifts of the Third Person of the Trinity, in words and melody that are hauntingly beautiful.

Peruse the words of the hymn, pray over them, and invoke the help and grace of the Holy Spirit for yourself, your loved ones, the world.

As the psalm and prayer have it:

Come, O Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of Thy faithful, enkindle in them the fire of They love. And they shalt renew the face of the earth.