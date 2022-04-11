The great reset is a set of bad ideas, ideas that would in my view leave Canada and the Western world poorer and far less free. Confronting those ideas – and calling out politicians like Justin Trudeau who spoke of the pandemic as an ‘opportunity for a reset’ – is important, because we cannot let tragedies or crises be exploited by those in power. —Spencer Fernando

It’s been quite a month — a month providing brief but memorable glimpses into the nation’s soul under the spectre of The Great Reset.

Hours after being booed by protesters outside a private Liberal Party fundraiser charging $1675 per plate at the Fairmont Hotel in Vancouver March 29, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canadians will soon be facing difficulties with the nation’s food supply.

Read: it took a mere 18 months to go from “Build Back Better” to “there will be food shortages.”

Nor was the irony lost on protesters who noted the PM had flown from Ottawa on a jet that burned 3,400 gallons of fuel to lecture Canadians on the “climate emergency”. Or that there will be no relief from the Liberals’ carbon tax which jumped to $50 per ton on April 1, tightening further the government’s stranglehold on oil production, once the lifeblood of a once prosperous country now on track from 2020-2030 for the worst per capita GDP growth in the OECD.

All of which makes the recent appointment of former environment minister Catherine McKenna to a new UN panel on Climate Change particularly rich as Canadians struggle with skyrocketing prices at the gas pumps while McKenna pursues her new role enforcing the globalist body’s new strictures on private corporations to comply with Net-Zero emissions. Just like the national economies like Canada and the U.S. already suffering as a result of the willful dismantling of their life-sustaining energy industries.

Freeland’s Budget

But this also suggested that there wouldn’t be much economic reality in Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s April 7 budget, expected to set the tone for the nation’s next decade –– or at least until 2026, should the recent Liberal-NDP deal stay intact.

“While all federal budgets are important, this one is especially so, not only because of the impacts of COVID-19 and the new world disorder sparked by Russia’s Ukraine invasion, but because Canada itself is in a very precarious economic position,” wrote Sabrina Maddeaux of The National Post.

In fact, Canada is in a far more precarious condition than most western economies, she continued. “Canada’s GDP growth has been slowing since 2014 and, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), will see the worst per capita GDP growth among advanced economies over not just the next ten years, but until at least 2060. Our debt indicators are also flashing red, and our national productivity lags behind peer nations.

“To be clear, this forecast of economic decline isn’t a worldwide phenomenon, but a Canada-specific one. For nearly a half-century, the rest of the advanced world will mostly grow richer as we grow poorer and fall evermore behind,” Maddeaux concludes. “On average, Canadian living standards and our quality of life relative to other countries are set to decline as other countries make their economies more productive.”

If the Liberals are serious about preventing further economic decline, however, their first priority should be fixing the housing crisis now reflecting all the consequences of bad ideas and bad policy. Canada’s runaway house prices means inordinate amounts of money are being spent on unproductive assets rather than on productive endeavours, which can only be fixed by re-invigorating the economy.

So what’s wrong with this picture? And with Canada`s priorities?

Plenty!

Disconnected from Reality

Over in the B.C. legislature, the words ‘he’, ‘she’, ‘himself’ and ‘herself’ are being excised from provincial regulations, bringing to 750 the gender-based words already removed from government regulations so far this year. These include “aunt”, “father” and “son”, continuing the provinces’ ongoing ideological transformation. “Using inclusive language wherever we can doesn’t just remove barriers to services, it also protects people’s rights,” said parliamentary secretary for gender equity, Grace Lore.

On a more local level, the assault on Catholic teaching continues apace, most recently by the Halton Catholic District School Board which has just voted to keep “Sanctity of Life” out of its policy, as related to support for any programs providing financing or material aid for abortion, euthanasia, or human embryonic stem cell research. And begging the question: Whose rights and freedoms are really being violated here?

And what about MPP Randy Hillier’s rights and freedoms? On March 28, Hillier was charged and released with conditions relating to his participation in the ‘Freedom Convoy’ in downtown Ottawa in February. Facing nine charges, his release comes with strict conditions, including a $35,000 bond and an order not to post on social media about the ‘Freedom Convoy’ and COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.

In Rome

Meanwhile, over in Rome, Pope Francis was apologizing to a group of Canadian Indigenous, saying he feels ‘shame, sorrow’ over the Catholic church’s conduct during the years of Canada’s government-run residential school system. The Pontiff also said he will visit Canada in July.

This prompted the PM to say lots more needs to be done, and to repeat his mantra that First Nations, Inuit and Metis have for decades been calling on the Pope for an apology in recognition of the abuse their children endured while attending the government`s residential schools — disregarding the apology made by Pope Benedict in 2009.

Which brings us to what appears to have triggered this particular apology from Pope Francis: “Last year, the findings of unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools across the country forced Canadians to reflect on our country’s failures and their impacts that continue to be felt today,” Trudeau said. “Today’s apology is a step forward in acknowledging the truth of our past. We cannot separate the legacy of the residential school system from the institutions that created, maintained, and operated it, including the Government of Canada and the Catholic Church.”

What went unmentioned, however, were the consequences of the reported discovery of those gravesites in Kamloops, B.C. and elsewhere which generated international headlines and accusations of `genocide` and which led to the burning down and vandalizing of Catholic churches and the desecration of statues across Canada. Yet to date, no evidence of actual skeletal remains has been produced, or reported. Neither is it correct to assume the papal apology affirms that all and every charge made against the Church over time has been true.

Colonial Spin

If one assumes the worst about the role of Catholic clergy in residential schools, however, it’s easy to see how such controversial burial sites might present a convenient policy rationale for Indigenous Affairs Minister Patty Hadju. In fact, just as Pope Francis was formally consecrating Russia and Ukraine to Our Lady of Fatima at St. Peter’s Basilica on March 25, Hadju was addressing a Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs about the efforts her government is making to decolonize Canada: “Each of these days serve as a stark reminder of the impacts of colonization, stark inequities and trauma, that continue to have such a significant impact on First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities across the country,” she said. “The work of decolonization and self determination needs our steady and unwavering commitment, clear focus of equity funding, and opportunity, and a shared vision of a healthy future for everyone in the country.”

Creating yet another platform for establishing Critical Race Theory across Canada perhaps? Just asking.

Cloaking The Great Reset

But the above items are front-page issues only. Lurking behind these scenes are developments that two years of COVID-19 have hidden — developments related directly to The Great Reset, that global socialist grift Klaus Schwab promotes under the slogan “You will own nothing, and you will be happy.” Which is consistent with all Utopian movements which always call for an end to private property to make way for its natural replacement —tyrannical government posing as ‘democracy’.

Yet as many Canadians were dismissing the World Economic Forum (WEF) and The Great Reset as a fanciful plan and Justin Trudeau’s and Chrystia Freeland’s involvement as strictly superficial, its globalist infrastructure was being assembled as COVID-19 kept them imprisoned in their own homes.

But now they’re finally noticing that from Build Back Better to rocketing inflation, from the melting down of currencies to food and fuel shortages has taken just 18 months.

Fast forward to Spring 2022. Two years after the pandemic began its assault on the West and still threatens further ‘waves’ and endless boosters, evidence of a parallel global plan is exploding onto the world scene as it flattens the pre-pandemic order in order to ‘build back better’.

The Evidence

How else to explain the massive overspending south of the border by the Biden administration, fueling runaway inflation and the highest gas prices in North American history? Keep in mind that Biden — on his very first day in office — signed an executive order revoking the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline, and is now looking to Iran and Venezuela for oil, directly after Donald Trump had achieved oil independence for the first time in that nation’s history.

This while massive parcels of land across the U.S. are being bought up by the Chinese and by corporate American interests at fire-sale prices. Is the U.S. going out of business? Or does all this suggest something darker at stake here, reminiscent of totalitarian movements calling for an end to private property, personal freedom and free speech as far back as 1917 and Lenin’s’ Bolshevik Revolution?

And if all this chaos is not designed to subvert law and order and national safety and sanity, why then does the southern border of the U.S. remain wide open to illegal immigrants whose ranks, now ballooning into the millions, are said to be populated by major drug dealers, terrorists and child traffickers, some of whom are being flown late at night to various destinations across the country and dumped? In the tens of thousands. Who does that? And why?

The Question of Ukraine

And amidst all this comes the conundrum of War in Ukraine in which all previous historical patterns of war appear to have been abandoned. Except for the platitudes. Or, as John Ivison of The National Post put it: “Ukraine asked us for missiles; we sent words.”

Still, this anarchic pattern continues unchecked and unchallenged by western governments whose leaders appear to deliberately encourage the chaos. Just as Canada’s Liberals and America’s Democrats continue to expand government, punish politically incorrect opinions, legally endorse depravity, legislate against traditional morality, strike down individual liberty and spend their nation into bankruptcy while blaming others for the intentional destruction.

The Real Reset

Which brings us back to the reality of The Great Reset which means that none of this is conspiracy theory; that the Real ‘Reset’ is fact and well underway. And that even President Joe Biden regards the War in Ukraine as the start of a “new world order.” He said so himself.

Which means that the nations of the world will be forced into surrendering their sovereignty to an international body of experts who will enlighten us all on taxes, diversity, and green policies — with the massive assistance of a ‘woke’ media. Which means far bigger government and more unelected, powerful bureaucracies, radical changes in energy use and implacable rules that never quite apply to the architects of all these top-down changes. So that common folk, already fast losing ground financially, can expect to be forced out of fossil fuel use but not those elites who use corporate jets.

And yes, this mess was created by the same apparat who bought into “modern monetary theory` and whose allegiance Klaus Schwab can depend on.

“Natural gas and oil costs are now soaring to unsustainable levels — and to the point where the middle class simply won’t be able to travel, keep warm in winter, or cool in summer,” opines Stanford historian Victor David-Hanson. “Both in Europe and the United States, left-wing governments deliberately curbed drilling and non-Russian pipelines. They shut nuclear power plants and subsidized costly, inefficient solar and wind projects. They ended up not with utopia, but with fuel shortages, high prices, and energy dependency on the world’s most repressive regimes. So, a reset reckoning is coming — in reaction to the “new orders” championed by Biden and the Davos set and their deliberately enacted disastrous policies.”

North of the border, this pattern is repeating itself in alarming ways, alerting Canadians to what’s really been going on behind the scenes in the PMO. The loudest signal so far came during the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa protesting vaccine passports. Which in turn prompted Freeland to seal the bank accounts of some of the protestors, thereby alerting all Canadians to a frightening and totally undemocratic government power previously unknown.

Plus the background for all this was quickly amplified by a Canadian Bankers Association 2018 video — which went viral after the freezing of those bank accounts — and also revealed not only the depth of the government’s connection to the World Economic Forum but also its plans to implement a nationwide digital identification system.

Said CBA’s then-President and CEO Neil Parmenter: “Canada is on the cusp of a revolutionary innovation that will transform the way Canadians authenticate themselves online and protect their identity – Digital ID.” And, he says, the banks are on board.

The video played another role too, further exposing Freeland’s connection to the WEF and causing many to speculate over whether her membership with the WEF may have played a part in her decision to expand government control over financial institutions and take the unprecedented step of freezing the bank accounts of protesters during the Freedom Convoy demonstration.

Strong opinions also came from such outlets as The National Post where economic and international affairs expert Rupa Subramanya declared that Finance Minister Freeland’s ties to the WEF are “endangering Canadian democracy” and her connections are a prime example of how “global elites” attempt to “subvert local democracy.”

All hearkening back to the Great Reset itself and its plan to “push the reset button on the global economy” and establish a New World Order that appears to imitate many aspects of the Chinese Social Credit System.

Small wonder then that with each new development, suspicions grow among Canadians of all ages and backgrounds that they are being played, and that the globalists and the WEF, not Canadians, will be the beneficiaries.

Evidence of this was seen yet again and most recently with the news that members of the Senate were being hit by a wave of correspondence — amounting to tens of thousands of calls, emails and handwritten letters — from worried Canadians urging them to oppose a pending Senate Bill S-233 because they are convinced it will establish a basic income program in Canada, signaling an end to Old Age Security and Employment Insurance or the contributory Canada Pension Plan and leading to some sort of totalitarian government.

Socialism by Stealth?

Why the flood of correspondence? Are Canadian seniors suspicious Bill S-233 may be another part of the Great Reset? Another form of socialism by stealth?

If passed, the one-page bill, introduced by Ontario Sen. Kim Pate in early February, would not establish a basic income program in Canada because under parliamentary rules, a senator cannot propose any new spending or tax increases through a Senate public bill like S-233. But it would compel the Department of Finance to study the concept and report its findings. If enacted, the Minister of Finance would then develop a national strategy to assess implementation models for a Guaranteed Basic Income Program.

The bill is similar to Bill C-273 which originated in the Commons and was sponsored by Liberal MP Julie Dzerowicz from Toronto Davenport and terminated when the 44th General Election was called August 15, 2021.

Yet the introduction of a Senate bill seeking the same mandate certainly suggests the Liberals are interested in a guaranteed basic income for all Canadians — a central policy of most socialist governments. Will this tick another WEF box?

Bills and Bail-Ins

And while we`re discussing the growing nervousness of Canadians convinced they’re being gaslighted by their government, how many are aware of Bill-C15 and its `Bail-In Regime` which became law in June, 2016? Said to be crafted in response to the 2008 crash when governments “bailed out” banks with billions, under C-15, banks will be permitted to seize your deposits and exchange them for shares — shares in a failed bank.

It may also be important to remember that in 2016, when the Trudeau government had been in power only eight months, Canadian banks were said to be so strong that Canadians didn’t have to worry. Yet since then, DBRS, Moody’s and Standard and Poors have all downgraded Canadian banks. And the Bank of Canada says our housing market is still greatly overvalued. And while deposits under $100,000 appear to be covered by CDIC insurance, anything above, personal or business, will be fair game for the bail-in.

Was financial catastrophe being anticipated even then?

Or the advent of COVID-19? Which, as of Lent 2022, has left the country divided in ways no one anticipated. And it’s personal! Though rarely discussed, many Canadian families are now feeling something unprecedented has happened: not only are Canadians becoming more divided and alienated from each other, the pandemic experience has led frightened Canadians to reduce contact with friends and family, most often over vaccination status, causing family members to be disinvited to funerals, weddings and other important family gatherings. All out of fear of an infection with a less than 1 percent mortality rate!

Dr. Robert Malone diagnoses this as “Mass Formation Psychosis.” I call it soft terrorism. Irrational fear aggravated by daily TV propaganda to near hysteria and prompting close friends and entire families to shatter over arguments about the pandemic or politics.

“There’s been so much amplified rhetoric in the last two years since the beginning of the pandemic, and a lot of the rhetoric has really served to divide folks — whether that division is actually real or it`s just perceived,” research director Jason Disano told The Canadian Press recently. “And we’re seeing sort of that carryover to Canada. And it’s a problem …Unfortunately, what we’re seeing is politicians that are using that division for political benefit when those leaders should be seeking to unite us and not divide us.”

Recognizing the Truth

With Easter straight ahead, Canada and the U.S. face unprecedented challenges — from a loss of religious faith to identity politics, cancel culture and surging crime, to vaccine passports, mask mandates, border security and most lately the spectre of a widening war in Europe. Along with the deepening suspicion that their leaders are advancing the Great Reset by purposely collapsing their economies according to a pre-arranged schedule — all at the behest of Klaus Schwab and his whelps of war, the Globalist Elites — and from which there will be no building back better.

Particularly when one considers the views of Schwab’s transhumanist henchman, Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, who talks about how humans are now “hackable animals”, no longer subject to the intelligent design of “some God above the clouds, but our intelligent design…” which may one day soon bring about the elimination of human free will.

This means that as Christ the King is widely rejected, and Homo Sapiens becomes Homo Deus, Harari’s book Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow might be viewed as the handbook to the WEF’s schemes. Which suggest that they, like so many of the fools of history have done before them, imagine they too will be “like gods”.

Good luck with that!

Should we be surprised? Really? Isn`t this merely the predictable consequence of the removal of God from every aspect of our now Post-Christian culture which all through history has always led directly to a stunning rise in anti-humanity in general? Isn’t this exactly what we’re witnessing today? Most recently exemplified by the orchestrated attack on gender, posing as freedom? As exemplified by Disney? And by the confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court of Ketanji Brown Jackson who, as a woman, cannot define what a woman is? Why should anyone be surprised then that now that the Left has captured all public institutions and, via media, the entire culture and all its depravity, that minds are now so darkened to Truth that every lie is believed? And every truth punished?

God help us all! It’s only the God of Abraham, of Earth and of History Who can! The God Who so loved us all that He died on the Cross for our sins.

Pray for your family. Pray for Canada. And may all the graces and blessings of Easter pour into your hearts and your homes.