A friend and sometime contributor to these pages, Tate Pumfrey, has a recent article over in OnePeterFive, on the ‘ideal’ Mass, which provides much food for thought.

One thought is that, whatever we think of a perfect Mass, we never actually get there, and what is good for one, or one occasion, may not be good for another. But we should at least get rid of anything distracting at Mass, that leads us away from devotion to Christ and His Sacrifice. And on that note, Tate’s words make much sense.