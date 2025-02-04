The recent feast of the Presentation of Our Jesus Christ at the Temple, the child Who is truly the light of the world, is also celebrate the World Day of Consecrated Life.

How much I love to see consecrated life as a gift! Here I am greatly reminded of that stupendous message written by Pope St John Paul II on the First World Day for Consecrated Life written on 6 January 1997. Pope John Paul wisely wrote: The purpose of such a day is threefold: in the first place, it answers the intimate need to praise the Lord more solemnly and to thank him for the great gift of consecrated life, which enriches and gladdens the Christian community by the multiplicity of its charisms and by the edifying fruits of so many lives totally given to the cause of the Kingdom. We should never forget that consecrated life, before being a commitment of men and women, is a gift which comes from on high, an initiative of the Father “who draws his creatures to himself with a special love and for a special mission” (VC 17). This look of special love profoundly touches the heart of the one called, who is urged by the Holy Spirit to place himself or herself in the footsteps of Christ, in a particular way of following him, by means of assuming the evangelical counsels of chastity, poverty, and obedience. A stupendous gift! “What would become of the world if there were no religious?” St. Teresa rightly asked herself (Autobiography, ch. 32, n. 11). This is a question which brings us to give unceasing thanks to the Lord, who by this singular gift of the Spirit continues to enliven and sustain the Church in its demanding journey through this world.

In the very beginning of the post-synodal apostolic exhortation on the consecrated life and its mission in the Church and in the world, Vita Consecrata (March 25, 1996) Pope John Paul II aptly writes: The Consecrated Life, deeply rooted in the example and teaching of Christ the Lord, is a gift of God the Father to his Church through the Holy Spirit. By the profession of the evangelical counsels the characteristic features of Jesus — the chaste, poor and obedient one — are made constantly “visible” in the midst of the world and the eyes of the faithful are directed towards the mystery of the Kingdom of God already at work in history, even as it awaits its full realization in heaven (no.1).

When we think of the word gift, which this very important document on consecrated life mentions some 95 times in its entirety, we also notice that consecrated life is a gift precisely due to its variety of charisms and institutions by which it may be lived out and represented:

We are all aware of the treasure which the gift of the consecrated life in the variety of its charisms and institutions represents for the ecclesial community. Together let us thank God for the Religious Orders and Institutes devoted to contemplation or the works of the apostolate, for Societies of Apostolic Life, for Secular Institutes and for other groups of consecrated persons, as well as for all those individuals who, in their inmost hearts, dedicate themselves to God by a special consecration. (par. 2)

While speaking of historical adaptations, Vita Consecrata insists that consecrated life remain intact in its radical gift of self to Christ, and through Him to every person.

The consecrated life may experience further changes in its historical forms, but there will be no change in the substance of a choice which finds expression in a radical gift of self for love of the Lord Jesus and, in him, of every member of the human family. This certainty, which has inspired countless individuals in the course of the centuries, continues to reassure the Christian people, for they know that they can draw from the contribution of these generous souls powerful support on their journey towards the heavenly home. (par. 3)

Walking in the same footsteps of his holy predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI also presents consecrated life as a vehicle or a means to be a gift for others through the usage of charism to build Christ’s Body, the Church. In his address after the Mass in the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord as well as the 13th World Day of Consecrated Life, on Monday 2 February 2009 at the Vatican Basilica, and speaking within the context of the Pauline Year, Pope Benedict XVI said: May he (St Paul), also help you to carry out your apostolic service in and with the Church with a spirit of communion without reservation, making a gift of your own charisms to others (cf. 1 Cor 14: 12), and witnessing in the first place to the greatest charism which is charity (cf. 1 Cor 13).

Finally I would like to recall a message by Pope Francis to participants in a conference on consecrated life in Brazil which took place on May 30, 2024. In his message the Holy Father said: I am grateful for the immense gift of the vocation of consecrated life which, in its most diverse charisms, enriches the ecclesial community and contributes greatly to the Church’s mission throughout the world. Indeed, in many parts of the globe, the first proclamation of the Gospel has the face of consecrated men and women, who take on the Lord’s mandate with great commitment and the devotion of their life: “Go into all the world and preach the Gospel to the whole creation” (Mk 16.15). Within the same message, the Holy Father also said that the gift of the vocation must be safeguarded and cultivated every day, so that it may produce good fruits in the life of every man and woman religious.

Consecrated life is a gift inasmuch as it is freedom to share, love without possessing and victory over our internal confusion. In his homily of February 1, 2020, Pope Francis said: If consecrated life remains steadfast in love for the Lord, it perceives beauty. It sees that poverty is not some colossal effort, but rather a higher freedom that God gives to us and others as real wealth. It sees that chastity is not austere sterility, but the way to love without possessing. It sees that obedience is not a discipline, but is victory over our own chaos, in the way of Jesus.

God, throughout the ages you have called women and men to pursue lives of perfect charity through the evangelical counsels of poverty, chastity, and obedience. We give you thanks for these courageous witnesses of faith and models of inspiration. Their pursuit of holy lives teaches us to make a more perfect offering of ourselves to you. Continue to enrich your Church by calling forth sons and daughters who, having found the pearl of great price, treasure the Kingdom of Heaven above all things. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.