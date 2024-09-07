Do you believe in the Big Bang? We wrote of the theory, as formulated by the Catholic priest, Father Georges Lemaitre, back in 1927, for which there is much evidence, even if the implications are, well, sort of weird, as is much of science. Does that make God weird, Who invented science, along with the world which it seeks to investigate? No, not in Himself, but perhaps only from our limited, earthbound perspective. The mysteries of the vast cosmos will all make sense in heaven.

And just how vast is the cosmos? Well, this video by Dr. Don Lincoln – part of a series, which I recommend to all you science geeks out there – and who doesn’t love science? – is recommended. Short clips to expand your mind, along with the cosmos, while you’re preparing dinner.