A priest friend placed the following notice in his recent bulletin on the First Saturday Devotion called for by Our Lady at Fatima, and, since I thought it would help our readers, not least that tomorrow is a first Saturday, here it is, with his kind permission. The original source is an article in the National Catholic Register.

Pope Francis has made the consecration to the Immaculate Heart specifically naming Russia. Great. To fulfill the promises of Fatima, however, an essential part remains missing.

On July 13, 1917, Our Lady of Fatima told the seers: “To prevent this [World War II; persecution] I shall come to the world to ask that Russia be consecrated to my Immaculate Heart, and I shall ask that, on the first Saturday of every month, Communions of reparation be made in atonement for the sins of the world.”

She added: “Continue to say the Rosary every day in honor of Our Lady of the Rosary, to obtain the peace of the world and the end of the war [WW I], because only she can obtain it.”

She also specified the consequences: “If my wishes are fulfilled, Russia will be converted, and there will be peace; if not, then Russia will spread her errors throughout the world, bringing new wars and persecution of the Church; the good will be martyred, and the Holy Father will have much to suffer; certain nations will be annihilated. But in the end my Immaculate Heart will triumph.”

Years later, our Lady appeared to Sr. Lucia: “Look, my daughter, at my Heart, surrounded with thorns with which ungrateful men pierce me at very moment by their blasphemies and ingratitude. You at least try to console me, and say that I promise to assist at the hour of death, with the graces necessary for salvation, all those who, on the first Saturday of five consecutive months, shall confess, receive Holy Communion, recite five decades of the rosary, and keep me company for 15 minutes while meditating on the 15 mysteries of the rosary, with the intention of making reparation to me.” This devotion has both geo-political and personal consequences.

Requirements of the 1st Saturday Devotion

On five consecutive first Saturdays of the month, one should:

Reparation: Have the intention of consoling the Immaculate Heart by repairing for sin. Confession: Go to confession (within eight days before or after the first Saturday). Communion: receive “in atonement for the sins of the world.” Rosary: five decades of the Holy Rosary in honour of Our Lady of the Rosary. Meditation: 15 minutes on the mysteries of the Rosary keeping company with the Blessed Virgin Mary

**********************************************************************************

Let’s try this handy tracker:

□ 2 April 2022

□ 7 May 2022

□ 4 June 2022

□ 2 July 2022

□ 6 August 2022