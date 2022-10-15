They have as king over them the angel of the bottomless pit; his name in Hebrew is Abad’don, and in Greek he is called Apol’lyon. (Revelations, 9:11)

The Society of Physicians of Quebec – that formerly Catholic province – has advocated for the euthanasia of ‘disabled’ children. And one is hardly surprised, for once the gates to hell are opened, what’s stopping the devils from stalking about, or us from plunging in? We have been murdering pre-born babies since 1969, when the grisly procedure was legalized by Pierre Elliot Trudeau, and his Justice Minister, John Turner, both professed Catholics. And nary a word was said by our bishops. This was a year after Pope Paul VI’s hopeful Humanae Vitae, and the tragically woeful, and scandalous, response of our episcopacy in the Winnipeg Statement.

The desire for abortion followed naturally from the practice of contraception – for what is abortion, but contraception of the post-conception variety?

Justin Trudeau, far more an abortion zealot than his father, expanded the culture of death with his legalization of euthanasia. Like abortion, what was purported to be safe, legal and rare, has become, like a metastatic cancer, widespread through the body politic. We went from requiring a panel of three physicians to approve each abortion with care and aforethought – bad enough – to getting one for any reason through all nine months of gestation, all bought and paid for by the state, which means, you, the taxpayer.

With euthanasia, it was the very old and the ‘terminally ill’ who were the first to go. We’re now moving on to those with vaguely diagnosed mental disorders, the anxious, the depressed, even the homeless, the friendless, the impoverished, those on welfare and/or drugs, and the just-plain-sick-of-life. As the argument goes, killing them would certainly save a lot of money, rather than expensive, drawn-out treatments. For whatever nefarious reasons, Canada is on a fast track to becoming the most philothanatic – that is, death-friendly – nation on Earth.

This summary of the slippery slope of death in this fair dominion is a must read – short, to the point, if not-so-sweet. The current government is now planning to offer death services for ‘mature minors’, which sounds like an oxymoron. The little moppets can’t buy a beer or vote, but they can have themselves offed by a hired assassin with a medical degree? And will they even need degrees or a high level of training? As the article says, not much to my surprise, they now have ‘death doulas’ who will ease you into the next life, as the other more regular birth doulas eased you into this life. The time between those two events seems to be getting a tad more compressed. How long before fifty is considered the new ninety, and it’s just up to a state apparatchik, or, worse, some algorithm, to weigh the odds, the pluses and minuses, and decide whether or not on the scale of ‘happiness’ and ‘quality of life’ you’d be better off dead? As many predicted, we’re sliding into an abbadonian abyss, from which it will be very hard to climb back. A new Nuremberg may soon be needed, but such a judgement may have to wait until Judgement Day itself.

But, on that note, hope, dear reader, for Christ’s words give us comfort, that we are made for heaven, not for this earth, the form of which is passing away before our eyes.

I tell you, my friends, do not fear those who kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do. But I will warn you whom to fear: fear him who, after he has killed, has power to cast into hell; yes, I tell you, fear him! Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? And not one of them is forgotten before God. Why, even the hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not; you are of more value than many sparrows. (Lk 12:4-7)

The real ‘abyss’ is the eternal one chosen of our own free will, but no one is fated thereto. God wills our salvation far more than we do, and all he needs is a yes on our part.

Choose life, therefore, that you and your descendants may live.