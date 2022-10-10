A blessed and joyful Thanksgiving to all of our readers, even the American ones who, of course, hold their own day of thanks later in November, for various historical and cultural reasons (but who do honour Christopher Columbus on this day; or they used to, for that, like so much else, is now resonant with its own controversial cultural overtones; perhaps more on that later). We have held this holiday in Canada since 1879, with Governor-General Vincent Massey proclaiming the second Monday of October the official day in 1957.

For now, enjoy this holiday, and make it truly a holy-day, to offer our gratitude to the good God for all His benefits, and to stand in solidarity with those who seem, in earthly terms, to have far less for which to give thanks. On that note, reflect upon this essay by Father James Schall, and what a ‘moral act’ really means, in light of all that is transpiring. As Chesterton once wrote, each day is a gift beyond measure, and we should not presume we deserve another. Offer to thy Creator all that He has give us.

All things work to the good for those who love God, so hope and trust, for, as Bd. Julian of Norwich said, all manner of things will be well in the end.

Deo gratias! +