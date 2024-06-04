For those in the local area of the Madawaska Valley, there is a presentation tomorrow evening, Wednesday, June 5th, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 250 John Street, Barry’s Bay.

The title: “Euthanasia in Canada – Threatens Your Life?”

This is a community event with guest speaker Alex Schadenberg, Executive Director of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition. Admission is by freewill donation. In preparation for this talk, it is highly recommended that you watch a 43 minute video by Angelina Ireland on Bitchute called “Protecting Each Other from MAiD.”

Helpline for Euthanasia & Assisted Suicide Prevention: This helpline is available 24/7, call 1-855-675- 8749. The Compassionate Community Care (CCC) helpline provides advice, help and support regarding euthanasia and assisted suicide prevention & end-of-life treatment issues. It is confidential and free.