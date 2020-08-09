An organ piece by Buxtehude – who, as you will hear, greatly influenced J.S. Bach, who once walked 250 miles to hear him play. Now, you may listen with the click of a non-church mouse, this rendition by a new and quite brilliant up-and-coming young organist, Anne-Gaëlle Chanon

And I happened upon this incomparable piece by Tchaikovsky, the Violin Concerto op.35 & Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, as played incomparably by his fellow Russian, Alena Baeve:

Their talent could lead one to despair – of the natural sort, not supernatural – were it not all so beautiful and inspiring. Beauty might yet save the world.