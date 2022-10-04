We recently celebrated the feast of the Guardian Angels, on the second day of October. These angels act as instruments in the hands of God’s infinite, benevolent and merciful providence, to protect us from suffering, serious harm and lead us to the road of our salvation.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church tells us squarely that “From its beginning until death, human life is surrounded by their [angels’] watchful care and intercession. ‘Beside each believer stands an angel as protector and shepherd leading him to life.’ Already here on earth the Christian life shares by faith in the blessed company of angels and men united in God” (CCC, 336).

All this marvelously shows how God did not leave us on our own in our path of sanctification but instituted an angel to accompany us towards that eternal life which we were created for to live in from eternity. Hence, to every person God has entrusted a guardian angel from the moment of his baptism to walk with him and her to the Heavenly Jerusalem.

The theology concerning the guardian angel has been greatly enriched throughout the ages from the contribution of various saints. Our guardian angel is our most faithful friend. St John Mary Vianney, the holy Curé of Ars, tells us: Our guardian angels are our most faithful friends, because they are with us day and night, always and everywhere. We ought often to invoke them. Secondly, our guardian angel is our strong help to overcome temptation. St John Bosco advises us: When tempted, invoke your angel. He is more eager to help you than you are to be helped. Ignore the devil and do not be afraid of him; he trembles and flees at the sight of your guardian angel.

Thirdly, the presence of our guardian angel in our lives is the sign of the great dignity of our souls. St Jerome convinces us of this with the following thought: How great is the dignity of souls, that each person has from birth received an angel to protect it. Fourth, our guardian angel, our guardian angel guides us to life. St Basil the Great states: Beside each believer stands an angel as protector and shepherd, leading him to life. Fifth, St Bernard of Clairvaux says: We should show our affection for the angels, for one day they will be our co-heirs just as here below they are our guardians and trustees appointed and set over us by the father. Sixth, our guardian angel is always present with us. St Francis de Sales notes: Make yourself familiar with the angels, and behold them frequently in spirit. Without being seen, they are present with you.

Seventh, our guardian angel is our corrector of what we should say and not say. St. Josemaría Escrivá affirms: If you remembered the presence of your angel and the angels of your neighbors, you would avoid many of the foolish things which slip into your conversations. Eight, our guardian angel calms our heart and protects against the snares of the evil spirits. St John Cassian upholds: Cherubim means knowledge in abundance. They provide an everlasting protection for that which appeases God, namely, the calm of your heart, and they will cast a shadow of protection against all the attacks of malign spirits.

Obviously these are only some of the reasons why our guardian angel is our great friend and companion. You could likely add many more reasons. One thing stands sure: you are not alone in this world! The guardian angel really helps you in your path of sanctification. Hence, start your day by invoking him to come to your aid to protect you:

Angel of God, my guardian dear, to whom God’s love commits me here, ever this day be at my side, to light and guard, to rule and guide. Amen.