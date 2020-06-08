“Exposure to true information does not matter anymore. A person who is demoralised is unable to assess true information. The facts tell him nothing, even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents and pictures. …he will refuse to believe it… That’s the tragedy of the situation of demoralisation.” –Yuri Bezmenov 1983

Someone noted the other day that some years are uneventful. One month passes into the next and almost nothing happens. Then comes the occasional year when every month seems to contain a decade.

This is one of those years. Beginning with the impeachment of Donald Trump and the evolving scandal of corruption implicating the FBI, Joe Biden and the Obama administration and then morphing into the coronavirus pandemic and forced lockdown, no one was expecting what came next.

Or were they?

Were they expecting all hell to break loose within what seemed like minutes after George Floyd’s televised death? Was anyone expecting rioting, burning, looting and widespread anarchy to break out not only in Minneapolis where Floyd died so horribly, but across America?

As I watched the disturbing news coverage of anarchy unfolding and spreading across the U.S., I thought of Yuri Bezmenov, a former Novosti journalist and KGB agent who defected to the West in the 1970s.

I saw him first in a You-Tube video of an interview he gave in 1985, before the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Soviet Union, signifying the apparent collapse of Russian communism. In that lengthy interview, Bezmenov made many memorable observations which I’ve recalled nearly every time I’ve watched yet another of these orchestrated riots pretending to be spontaneous protests.

Among his first observations was how surprised he was – when he first arrived in the U.S. – at how nearly complete the subversion of the U.S. was already. According to Bezmenov, by the 1970s the American news media had been almost completely infiltrated by communist agents and sympathizers working as journalists, assignment editors and commentators. Ditto for most universities, he claimed, where Leftist professors and lecturers were by then so dominant as to be able to freely influence students with what was essentially communist dogma and turning them into social justice warriors. Ditto too for the legal community where the same ideological influences had already transformed law schools, legal associations and judicial appointments into bastions of atheistic dogma. And though he didn’t name it, much of this is attributable to the overriding influence of the Frankfurt School and Critical Theory, the far-reaching New York-based philosophical and sociological movement led by such prominent figures as Herbert Marcuse, Theodor Odorno, Walter Benjamin and Jürgen Habermas and which had already spread its Marxist philosophy to countless universities across the West.

Four-Prong Strategy

Bezmenov also outlined the four-pronged strategy that had been implemented effectively by the Soviet communists throughout the institutional culture of the U.S. to bring down the entire West. It was a complex plan, he said, which had been underway since soon after Lenin and his Bolsheviks took power in Russia in 1917. And, since 1960, the strategy had been ramped up with particular intensity.

“Ideological subversion is a process which is legitimate, overt and open,” he told interviewer Edward Griffin. “You can see it with your own eyes. In reality, the main emphasis of the KGB is not in the area of intelligence at all. In fact, only 15% of time, money, and manpower is spent on espionage. The other 85% is a slow process which we call either ideological subversion or psychological warfare.” The goal of ideological subversion, he said, is confusion. The purpose of which is to alter every American’s perception of reality so that, despite an abundance of information to the contrary, none are able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their community and their country.

This process which is also known as ‘brainwashing’ produces moral paralysis. It’s a gradual process divided into four stages. The first is demoralization which takes up to 20 years, which is the time needed to indoctrinate a single generation of students in the targeted country: “In other words, Marxist-Leninist ideology has been pumped into the soft heads of at least three generations of American students without being challenged or counterbalanced by the basic values of Americanism.”

This is why, Bezmenov said, most of the infiltration activity was initially devoted to accumulating information on individuals who shaped public opinion: Publishers, editors, journalists, actors, educators, publicists, political scientists, members of parliament, representatives of business circles. Those pushing Soviet policy would be promoted to positions of power in media. Those who refused would be character-assassinated or executed. Which is what happened in Hue, a town in south Vietnam where, he noted, several thousand Vietnamese were executed in one night after the city was captured by Viet Cong.

“The American CIA could never figure out how it was possible that communists could know each individual, where he lives, where to arrest him and in just one night put him in a van to be taken outside the city limits and shot. The answer is simple. Long before the communists occupied the city, there was an extensive network of informers – local Vietnamese citizens who knew absolutely everything about people who were instrumental in public opinion, including barbers and taxi drivers. Everyone sympathetic to the United States was executed. Same thing was done under the guidance of the Soviet embassy in Hanoi and same thing I was doing in New Delhi. To my horror, I discovered in the files people who were doomed to execution. There were names of pro-Soviet journalists with whom I was personally friendly. They were idealistically minded leftists who made visits to USSR and yet KGB decided, due to massive change in counterrevolutionary structure, they had to go.”

Why? Griffin asked.

“Because they knew too much,” Bezmenov replied. “That’s why my KGB instructors specifically made a plan to aim higher. Get into large-circulation, established conservative media, get to movie makers, intellectuals, academics, cynical egocentric people who can look into your eyes with angelic expression and tell you a lie. These are the most recruitable people. People who lack moral principles, who are either too greedy or suffer from self-importance, who feel they matter a lot. These are the people KGB wanted very much to recruit.”

But why recruit them only to eliminate them later?

“They serve a purpose only at the stage of destabilization of the nation. For example, all these leftists in the United States, all these professors, all these beautiful civil rights defenders, they are instrumental in the process of destabilizing the nation. When the job is completed, they are not needed anymore. Some of them think they will come to power. That will never happen, of course. They will be lined up against the wall and shot.”

Which is what happened in Nicaragua, in Grenada, in Afghanistan: “It’s the same pattern everywhere, the moment the useful idiots have served their purpose, they’re either executed or exiled or imprisoned, like in Cuba where many former Marxists are in prison.”

Demoralization across the West

Meanwhile, the demoralization process continues apace across the West where countless useful idiots – trained like Pavlovian dogs by media, educators and political organizers to hate Christianity – remain in ignorance about the very faith that once made their countries strong and which is the only thing that could save them.

In its place has been supplanted a host of false religions – from environmentalism and feminism to pansexualism. Add the human rights culture based on an utterly false notion of equality; multiculturalism with its intended subversion of Christianity masking as tolerance and compassion; and the doctrine of the “inherent repressiveness” of self-restraint and you’ve got a self-indulgent, narcissistic generation of confused and miserable feral children inhabiting a Babel-like culture descending into chaos.

“The result you can see,” Bezmenov said. “Most of the people who were educated in the 1960s – drop-outs or half-baked intellectuals – are now occupying the positions of power in governments, civil service, business, media, and the educational systems. You are stuck with them. You cannot get rid of them. They are contaminated. They are programmed to think and react to certain stimuli in a certain pattern. You cannot change their mind, even if you expose them to authentic information. Even if you prove that white is white and black is black, you still can’t change their basic perception and the logic of their behaviour. In other words, with these people the process of demoralization is complete and irreversible. So, basically, America is stuck with its demoralization.”

In 1985, Bezmenov thought the demoralization process in the United States, which he regarded as the last bastion of freedom, was already complete. “Actually, it’s over-fulfilled because the demoralization now reaches such areas where previously not even Comrade Andropov and all his experts would even dream of such tremendous success. Most of it is done by Americans to Americans, thanks to lack of moral standards. As I said before, exposure to true information does not matter anymore. A person who has been demoralized is unable to process true information. The facts tell him nothing. Even if I take him by force to the Soviet Union and show him concentration camps, he’s going to refuse to believe it until he receives a big kick on his fat bottom. When the military boot crashes him, then he will understand. But not before that.”

Which brings us to the next stage which is destabilization which takes from two to five years, says Bezmenov. To destabilize a nation, what matters are essentials: the economy, foreign relations and defence systems. “And you can see it quite clearly that in such sensitive areas as defence and economy the influence of Marxist-Leninist ideas in America is absolutely fantastic. I could never believe it when I landed in this part of the world that the process would go that fast.”

After that comes crisis which, according to Bezmenov, can take just six weeks or less to bring a country to its verge, sparking revolution if the country becomes exhausted enough, agitated enough and confused enough. After which comes a violent change of power, structure and economy. Which, in the current situation, is precisely what reminded me of Bezmenov and his recipe for revolution.

Manipulating the Masses

So, dear reader, consider the current situation where Western nations have already been deeply frightened by news of a virus which may or may not kill them and which may or may not spread as virulently as promised, but which convinces them to surrender their essential freedoms and obey an almost world-wide order to willingly imprison themselves in a house arrest. Only to learn nearly three months later that those horrible projections made about the coronavirus were not only wrong. They were very wrong.

That is not to say the elderly were not at risk. They certainly were in states such as New York, New Jersey, Michigan and other states, provinces and nations who failed to protect their elderly in some cases by forcing coronavirus infected individuals into the elderly homes with catastrophic results.

But then, as the fog over the corona crisis began to lift, calmer minds began to question why the leader of the WHO along with American epidemiologists Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx had used a fraudulent Imperial College model (predicting 2.2 million deaths) to scare the hell out of the American people while persuading President Trump to order a lockdown and social distancing that, in the end, may have saved very few lives while killing the economy and dangerously destabilizing the nation. All justified by calculations of an astronomical death rate which never materialized and which has now been confirmed as utterly erroneous.

Were Fauci and Birx’s assumptions merely faulty or was something more sinister underway? Such as an orchestrated crisis rather than a real crisis that ‘justified’ a massive overreach to deliberately terrify and destabilize nations in preparation for revolution? The further signs of which were almost instantly manifest with the horrifying death of George Floyd under the foot of a Minneapolis police officer and just as the shutdown was beginning to lift … igniting insurrection across the U.S. which, as I write, still threatens to spread elsewhere including into Canada. Interesting timing, is it not? Timing Yuri Bezmenov would have found ‘interesting’ as well, to say the least.

The Witch’s Brew

Given the Russian’s crucial testimony of decades ago, who should be surprised by U.S. Attorney-General Bill Barr’s recent revelation that his Justice department has evidence that a “witch’s brew” of bad actors and extremist groups, including Antifa, have been largely responsible for inciting the ongoing riots in many cities and that there is also evidence that so far unnamed “foreign actors” are also involved, playing all sides to exacerbate the violence. All in the name of commandeering and exploiting the nation’s grief over George Floyd’s death while simultaneously defacing and burning historic churches and national monuments. All reported by a media more outraged by President Trump visiting a church than the rioters trying to burn it down.

“We understand the distinction between three different sets of actors here,” Barr told a press conference. “The large preponderance of those who are protesting are peaceful demonstrators who are exercising their First Amendment rights. At some demonstrations, however, there are groups that exploit the opportunity to engage in such crimes as looting. And finally, at some demonstrations, there are extremist agitators who are hijacking the protests to pursue their own separate and violent agenda.”

Bezmenov would have appreciated the following as well: A Washington Times report that Antifa has been preparing for just such a triggering event as the Floyd murder since last November, demolishing all notions this was somehow spontaneous.

But, as Communism expert Trevor Loudon told The Epoch Times, Antifa is only one part of the picture, noting that “every significant communist or socialist party in the United States has been involved in these protests and riots from the beginning.” Including Communist Party USA, Liberation Road, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Democratic Socialists of America, Revolutionary Communist Party, Workers World Party, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Among others.

At the Pivotal Point

So what comes next? Will the current push for revolution succeed? Or die out over the next few days and weeks? Thereby stalling the next phase of Bezmenov’s four point strategy – normalization: “Normalization is a cynical expression borrowed from Soviet propaganda when the tanks moved into Czechoslovakia and Comrade Brezhnev said: ‘Now the situation in brotherly Czechslovakia is normalized’. This is what will happen in the United States if you allow all these schmucks to bring the country to crisis, to promise people all kinds of goodies and a paradise on earth, to destabilize your economy, to eliminate free market competition and to put a big umbrella government in Washington D.C. with a benevolent dictator.”

Fast forward thirty-five years and is it any wonder that a growing number of Americans believe their government – aka the Deep State that Trump has been attempting to clean up and prosecute – has fallen into the power of exactly the people Bezmenov warned of?

“Most American politicians and media and educational systems are training another generation to think they are living in a peace time,” Bezmenov said then. “This is false. The United States in living in a state of war. Undeclared total war against the principles and the foundation of (their original) system. And the initiator of this war is not Comrade Andropov, it is the world communist system, as ridiculous as that might sound, the world communist conspiracy. Whether that scares some people or not, I don’t give a hoot. The time bomb is ticking, the disaster is coming closer and closer. And unlike myself, you will have nowhere to defect to. Unless you want to live in Antarctica with penguins. This is it. This is the last country of freedom and possibility.”

In other words, there is a communist conspiracy and it is still very much alive. And much of its great success has been ensured by the useful idiots insisting that no such thing exists. Even though the world has been warned of Russia’s errors for more than a century – that, unless Russia is converted, her errors would contaminate the world and even the Church itself.

Fatima Remains Central

Does any serious Catholic today think the perversion of doctrine, liturgical abuse and the ubiquity of so-called parish social justice committees is accidental?

Ten years prior to Fatima, Pope Pius X foreshadowed Our Lady’s appearance in his 1907 encyclical against Modernism, Pascendi Dominici Gregis: “The partisans of error are to be sought not only among the Church’s open enemies; but … in Her very bosom, and are the more mischievous the less they keep in the open.”

He warned then that these poisonous doctrines are taught by “the enemies of the Church” who put themselves forward “as reformers of the Church.”

“The Church has no greater enemies. For they put into operation their designs for Her undoing, not from without but from within. Hence, the danger is present almost in the very veins and heart of the Church, whose injury is the more certain from the very fact that their knowledge of her is more intimate. They seize upon professorships in the seminaries and universities, and gradually make of them chairs of pestilence. It is time to tear away the mask of these people and to show them to the Church such as they are.”

St.Pius saw the virus coming, Our Lady of Fatima warned the world of its deadly poison and now the West, heedless of all warnings, is gasping its last. And in just a few words, Bezmenov was merely confirming yet again what a world in denial has always known.

As for the whereabouts of Bezmenov, who also went by the name Tomas Schuman and taught International Relations at the University of Windsor in the late 1980s, they are unknown. Wikipedia references a Windsor Public Library obituary listing for him dated January 7, 1993. There were also reports of his death due to a massive heart attack while visiting his estranged wife in Montreal. But there have been no serious or corroborating sources backing up these claims or any other documentation of the circumstances surrounding his death. There have also been reports he may still be alive – all unsubstantiated – suggesting that for Bezmenov there may have been a darker cost for his public revelations. If so, how sadly Soviet!