Please pray for the repose of the soul of Professor Janine Langan, founder of the Christianity and Culture program at the University of Toronto: St. Michael’s College. A long time educator, along with her husband Tom Langan, who predeceased her in 2012, Professor Langan has had an invaluable effect on Catholic education in Canada.

May they now find peace together in the Lord.

Requiem aeternam dona eis, Domine.

Et lux perpetua luceat eis.

Fidelium animae, per misericordiam Dei,

requiescant in pace.