Peace, to one and all of our readers!

I trust everyone is hale and healthy, and keeping that interior peace which only Christ brings.

A brief reminder that today – March 16th – is the actual day of the martyrdom of Saint Jean de Brebeuf, and tomorrow is his companion in his missionary heroic endeavours and final martyrdom, Saint Gabriel Lalemant, who is a mighty intercessor for Canada. So pray to him, along with Saint Gabriel Lalemant, who was put to death on the following day. Then we have Saint Patrick and, of course, our own inimitable Saint Joseph on Thursday.

So we are in good hands, whatever may transpire over the next days, weeks and months. Trust in God, and I will praise Him still, my Saviour and my God.

Oremus pro invicem, in caritate et veritate,