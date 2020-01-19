(What follows is a prayer penned by Pope Saint John Paul II, which goes along with his longer meditation on Catholic and Christian, see his 1995 encyclical Ut Unum Sint)

To Our Lady for Christian Unity



Spouse of the Holy Spirit and Seat of Wisdom, help us

in the great endeavor that we are carrying out to meet

on a more and more mature way our brothers and sisters

in the faith, with whom so many things unite us,

although there is still something dividing us. Through

all the means of knowledge, of mutual respect, of love,

shared collaboration in various fields, may we be able to

rediscover gradually the divine plan for the unity in

which we should enter. Mother of unity, teach us

constantly the ways that lead to unity.

Allow us in the future to go out to meet human beings

and all the peoples that are seeking God and wishing to

serve him on the way of different religions. Help us all

to proclaim Christ.

Mother of Good Counsel, show us always how we are to

serve the individual and humanity in every nation, how

we are to lead them along the ways of salvation. How

we are to protect justice and peace in a world

continually threatened on various sides. Let us entrust

to you all the difficult problems of the societies,

systems, and states–problems that cannot be solved

with hatred, war and self-destruction but only by peace,

justice, and respect for the rights of people and nations.

(Adapted from: https://udayton.edu/imri/mary/p/prayer-for-christian-unity-by-pope-john-paul-ii.php)