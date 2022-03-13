(Here are a few words from the great Pontiff, from his second last Lent in 2004)

JOHN PAUL II

ANGELUS

Second Sunday of Lent, 7 March 2004

1. “Jesus took Peter, John and James, and went up onto a mountain to pray” (Lk 9:28): this is how the Gospel of the Transfiguration of Christ begins, characterizing this Second Sunday of Lent. Luke the Evangelist stresses that Jesus is transfigured on the high mountain while praying, immersed in intimate and profound dialogue with God the Father. A dazzling light radiates from him, a foretaste of the glory of the Resurrection.

2. Each year in preparation for Easter, Lent invites us to follow Christ in the mystery of his prayer, source of light and strength in time of trial.

