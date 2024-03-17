    Musical Offering: O Bone Iesu

    Catholic Insight
    en.wikipedia.org

    As we enter into Passiontide, for our musical selection this week we present Palestrina’s O Bone Iesu, a short motet for four voices composed in 1588, just as the Protestant ‘Reformation’ was kicking into high gear, with persecutions a-plenty. The true reform is only through Christ, and His redemptive sacrifice. The text runs as follows:

    O bone Jesu, miserere nobis,
    quia tu creasti nos,  tu redemisti nos
    sanguine tuo praetiosissimo.

    O good Jesus, have mercy on us,
    Because you created us, you have redeemed us
    With your most precious blood.