A blessed and joyous Sunday to one and all!

Suggestions from Pater Ignotus:

Vivalidi’s In Exitu Israel, one of the innumerable, yet profound, pieces, he wrote for the girls’ orphanage, of which he was chaplain and maestro. This dates from 1739:

And a live organ recital – if we can’t be there in person in these Covidian days to hear a master organist, on a real organ, in an acoustically resonant church (for which there is no real substitute), well, a good set of speakers is at least something.