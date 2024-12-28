Why do we need a Jubilee mascot? When I think of a mascot, what comes to mind is someone dressed up in an animal suit – no, not a ‘furry’; a mascot is more ridiculous and than troubling and needing therapy, meant to inspire humour and enthusiasm, especially at sporting events. Mascots are fine in such circumstances.

But for a solemn Jubilee? What has an androgynous anime character have to do with the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council, and the solemn definition of the full divinity of Christ as God from God, Light from Light, true God from true God? Little ‘Luce’ will inspire no one under the age of 9, which we may presume that is not the target demographic for pilgrims to Rome in 2025.

So why not a patron saint, instead of a mascot? Saints have several beneficial features that Luce does not.

First, they’re real, and have the advantage of looking sort of like us. We can identify with them.

Second, they lived holy lives, and provide an excellent example to follow.

Third, they’re in heaven, so can intercede for us, as companions on the way.

Fourth, should we complete the pilgrimage of our lives well, we get to meet them in heaven, so might as well get to know them now.

There are thousands of saints to choose from – roughly ten thousand at last count – but some are specific to pilgrimaging: Saint Christopher, who carried the child Jesus on his back. Saint Brendan the Navigator, who sailed across the Atlantic in an animal-skinned boat. Saint Thomas the Apostle, who journeyed all the way to India, like the future Francis Xavier. Then there’s Saint Albert the Great, called ‘Bishop the Boots’ for the untold miles he covered in his itinerant walks across the breadth of Europe. Saint Alexius, who arrived back at his own father’s house as an unknown itinerant, and stayed in a closet under the stairs for years, his true identity only revealed after his death. And we may as well add England’s Saint Richard, called the Pilgrim.

But my own favorite is Saint Benedict Joseph Labre, who spent his entire life going from shrine to shrine across Europe, in prayer, penitence and solitude, ending up in Rome, living as a hermit in the Coliseum (before it was a tourist attraction), and died on the streets of the eternal city on April 16th, 1783. Children ran spontaneously out of their homes crying ‘the saint is dead! The saint is dead!’.

Benedict’s ascetic, serene Christ-like face and his prayerful demeanour stand in stark contrast to the cartoonish Luce. Benedict’s love and devotion to the saints, their relics, to adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, to the innumerable churches of the Eternal City and the seat of Christendom, are all in inspiring, to say nothing of his countless miracles.

He’s always been a patron of and inspiration to this author, I just re-read his wonderful biography by Agnes de la Gorce. I say ‘inspired’, for much of his life I could not (would not?) imitate. I’m far more a stay-at-home hobbit, and far less an ascetic, than he. That said, like Frodo, I do get the desire to pilgrimage, and to wander incognito to holy places far off.

I’m not sure I’ll make it back to Rome – with rents through the roof, I may have to sleep in some alleyway, like Labre. But whether you go, or not, try a pilgrimage somewhere. Even if it not be a ‘holy’ place, make it holy, by a prayer, some holy water, plant a medal, or make a cross with some sticks. The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof. (Ps 24:1) Our beleaguered Church could use all the prayers she can get as we barrel ahead this Jubilee year.

A continued merry Christmas to one and all! +