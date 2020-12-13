Handel’s Messiah dates back to 1742, an Oratorio usually connected with Christmas, but actually follows the whole life of our Saviour from His birth, through His Passion, to His glorious Resurrection, written by a German, who had become a naturalised Brit, with a libretto in English, performed in Ireland.

George Frideric Handel wrote the score in a quasi-miraculous 24 days over the summer of 1741 – 259 pages of music originally for 2 trumpets, timpani, 2 oboes, 2 violins, viola, and basso continuo. Handel’s hurried notes show very few corrections, ending with the magnificent Halleluiah chorus, glorifying the triumph of Christ over death. The legend, with the speed of composition, is that the music was divinely inspired, which, in a sense, all true art is.

Here is a new rendition by the ensemble Voces8, mentioned in another post, who bring a breath of fresh air and exuberance to this timeless and hope-filled masterpiece: