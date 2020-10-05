“As I was praying for Poland, I heard the words: I bear a special love for Poland, and if she will be obedient to My will, I will exalt her in might and holiness. From her will come forth the spark that will prepare the world for My final coming.” (The Diary of St. Faustina, 1732)

Considering these words spoken by Jesus to Sister Faustina Kowalska, undoubtedly, the majority of people would immediately consider the Divine Mercy devotion as being the ultimate solution–and perhaps they would be right! Nevertheless, there are actually grave promises attached to the enthronement of Jesus Christ as King of All Nations, which are almost unknown to English-speaking audiences. Attempts have been made to promote the “Enthronement Movement USA” in the dioceses of Cincinnati, Ohio; Lansing, Michigan; Orlando and Venice in Florida; and in the state of Pennsylvania.

On November 24, 2019, the the Feast of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass was offered by the Most Reverend Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Ohio, to solemnly enthrone Jesus on the altar and proclaim Him King of the Universe and King of America. The ceremony was based on the one celebrated on November 19, 2016, in Poland, which was attended by the bishops of Poland, Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, several members of the Polish Parliament, and tens of thousands of believers. The same ceremony was repeated the very next day throughout every parish in Poland. As a largely prophetic initiative, undertaken by the Polish Bishops Conference, it can be firmly attributed to private revelations given to the Servant of God Rosalia Celak (1901-1944). Since a detailed account of Rosalia’s life and visions cannot be presented in this article, I will focus on selected highlights.

In July 1938, Rosalia experienced a prophetic vision and instructions for what was then in the distant–now quite immediate–future. The mysterious person–in a grave and solemn voice–said to Rosalia:

“My child! God shall send a terrible punishment for the sins and the crimes committed by people in the whole world. God’s Justice cannot endure those misdeeds. Only those countries shall persevere where Christ will reign. If you want to save the world, the enthronement must be celebrated […] in all the countries and nations around the globe. It is the only way in which one may be rescued. Countries and nations which do not recognize that need and submit to the reign of the sweet love of Jesus shall disappear from the face of the earth forever.

“Rosalia recalled that she had offered herself to Jesus out of love to Him, to suffer deeply in the first place for the sake of Poland, and then for Germany, Russia, Spain and the whole world. At that moment the person took her hand and led her to the other side of the globe. He pointed to the United States of America and Australia and said with pain: ‘Didn’t Christ suffer also for those souls? Aren’t they saved with His Most Sacred Blood? You should include them, My child, and–in particular–America.’

“Suddenly, a terrible bang could be heard. The globe cracked. An enormous fire broke out and disgusting lava flew out as if from a volcano, completely destroying all countries which had not recognized Christ. I saw destroyed Germany and other Western European countries. I turned with terror to the person for help and he said: ‘Do not fear, child,’ and he put his hands on my shoulders. I asked him: ‘Is this the end of the world; and the fire and lava, are these hell?’ He replied: ‘This is not the end of the world or hell, but a horrible war which shall complete the destruction.’ The Polish borders were left inviolate; Poland persevered. The unknown person also said to me: ‘Countries under Christ’s reign and subjected to the power of His Sacred Heart shall become extremely powerful, and there shall be one Fold and one Shepherd.’ ”

Fr. Kazimierz Dobrzycki, Rosalia’s last spiritual director, wrote: “Jesus called Rosalia as a hidden apostle of personal dedication to His Sacred Heart, as well as its Solemn Enthronement, just like St. Margaret Mary Alacoque. He has chosen her as an instrument for making not only Poland, but also the Church on Earth, find out about the personal dedication and the necessity for the enthronement among all nations.”

It is not a coincidence that the word “king” is mentioned over 28 times in the Diary of St. Faustina Kowalska. “September 1, 1937. I saw the Lord Jesus, like a king in great majesty, looking down upon our earth with great severity; but because of His Mother’s intercession, He prolonged the time of His mercy.” (Diary 1261)

Fr. Professor Tadeusz Guz, Catholic University of Lublin, claims: “The truth is that Christ is the King of the Universe; therefore, since Poland is its part, it can be objectively said that Christ is the King of Poland.” Based upon this assumption, one may safely suggest that Jesus Christ is also the King of America, Australia, South Africa and all other countries, regardless whether we like it or not.

The reign of Christ the King is not a democracy, but divine order in the world. Sadly, many people still believe that having the liberty to do what they want means they are truly free. They could not be more mistaken. In granting Jesus authority, God demonstrates that He Himself rules supreme. The world being held like hostage by Satan will cease to exist. The Father will always be the one in ultimate charge.

“If, therefore, the rulers of nations wish to preserve their authority, to promote and increase the prosperity of their countries, they will not neglect the public duty of reverence and obedience to the rule of Christ. […] If we ordain that the whole Catholic world shall revere Christ as King, we shall minister to the need of the present day, and at the same time provide an excellent remedy for the plague which now infects society. We refer to the plague of anti-clericalism, its errors and impious activities.” — Pope Pius XI

“The main evil, because of which the modern world fell into spiritual and moral bankruptcy and ruin extremely fast, is the shameful and truly criminal attempt of too many people to steal the King’s power from Christ… .”– Pope Pius XII

Fr. Denis Fahey argues: “It is necessary for my sanctification that Christ should be in theory and practice proclaimed King of the universe and King of souls.” In the very next paragraph, he continues: “…I have the right in Christ and by Christ that society should be Christian and Catholic–that States should be Catholic. As Louis Veuillot said in a famous phrase, ‘The nations have a right to Jesus Christ.’ ”

In a historical perspective, the notion of the kingship of Jesus appears to have been the foundation of America. In David Barton’s video, “The Spirit of the American Revolution,” there can be found the appropriate motto: “No King but King Jesus,” which describes the real mission of the American Revolution–the independence of the American people from the tyranny of King George III. Jesus was King to the people, for they lived their faith in such an explicit way that they were able to overcome British oppression and secure victory. They simply depended upon Jesus, their King, to be delivered from evil.

The pilgrims on the Mayflower were pursuing a spiritual dream, not a political one. They sought to make Jesus Christ reign everywhere to build a “spiritual Jerusalem.” The ideas of the Massachusetts Puritans had a lasting influence on American society. We cannot disregard the significance of one of their leaders, John Winthrop, who announced: “We shall be as a city upon a hill; the eyes of all people are upon us.” He foresaw a special divine destiny; and during the Revolution, their belief in American chosenness was reinforced.

It seems as if the Holy Spirit, for Whom there is no time, was preparing the American people for that beautiful day when Jesus Christ would be solemnly enthroned as their King: first in the hearts of individuals, then in each diocese, and finally throughout the Nation. God would do the rest!

During June and July of 2020, the situation in Poland became increasingly dramatic. If Rafal Trzaskowski, a pro-choice and proponent of LGBT rights, would have won the presidential elections, the Country would have inevitably fallen into a neo-pagan abyss. Prior to voting day, the faithful fell to their knees, reached for their rosaries, and some fasted on bread and water. Their prayers were answered; and the incumbent President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, defeated his liberal opponent by a wafer-thin margin, securing another five-year term. For a vast majority of Catholics, in Poland and abroad, it was the supernatural intervention of Jesus Christ, the King of Poland, and the Black Madonna, the Queen of Poland–and, for a few, just an accidental happening.

Endeavoring to read Signa Temporum – the signs of the times – we all must understand that there is no hope of peace among nations as long as individuals deny and reject the kingship of Christ. Laws have been passed contrary to God’s Commandments, such as legalized abortion and same-sex marriage, that are in bitter opposition to His kingdom. The peace of Christ that surpasses all understanding can be found only when there is due recognition of God’s Law, His Divine right, His kingship, and His dwelling among us–Our Eucharistic Lord. The enthronement of Christ could also be seen as a natural continuation of the Sacred Heart’s enthronement. Through the gift of the Servant of God Rosalia Celak, God grants us the grace of unique discernment.