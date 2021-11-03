Father Paul Casullo, a priest of the Archdiocese of Toronto, passed away on the vigil of All Saints’ Day, October 31st, at the venerable age of 91. I used to serve his Mass back in the day, in Toronto, at Saint John the Evangelist, and I recall his long time in recollection after Holy Communion, which used to make us altar boys fidget, but I now look back on with fondness and nostalgia – would that more of us made such a thanksgiving! I heard he had been a Trappist, down in Kentucky, at Gethsemane, the same on as Thomas Merton. But Father Casullo spent most of his life as a faithful and holy parish priest, and may the good God reward him for his labour in the vineyard.

The visitation will be at St David’s church in Maple, just north of Toronto, on Wednesday, November 3rd, from 2-9.

The funeral is by invitation only.

While we’re at it in praying for the dead, please do remember two young Catholic men, from different sides of the country, who recently, and tragically, took their own life. We know not the ways of God, who alone may judge our hearts and minds.