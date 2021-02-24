Say in ain’t so! But it is – Robert Cardinal Sarah’s resignation as Head of the Congregation for Divine Worship has been accepted by the Holy Father, after the renowned Guinean cardinal turned 75. In his own words:

Today, the Pope accepted the resignation of my office as Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship after my seventy-fifth birthday. I am in God’s hands. The only rock is Christ. We will meet again very soon in Rome and elsewhere. +RS

‘RS’, with his books, speeches, decisions, example, has been a veritable bulwark against the modern liturgical drift away from tradition, and one wonders what will now happen, who will replace him, and whither the Novus Ordo – the title of a podcast I’ve been meaning to do, and this, I trust, will prompt me to do so.

For now, we offer him our gratitude, and wish the good Cardinal well, a well-deserved retreat from what have been not an easy time in a divided Magisterium. May unity in truth, in charity, in hope, win out, as they will, in the end.