Excess deaths continue across the world and the media and the medical establishment are mute – or is that muzzled? We were previously told that ‘one death was too many’ – now there’s, what, too many? To paraphrase Stalin, one death is a tragedy, a million a statistic.
But, in reality, a million, is a million tragedies.
"The evidence is beyond a reasonable doubt that the vaccine is causing more deaths than the virus itself."
Only after the Covid vaccines became compulsory we saw a spike in excess deaths "you have to be really stupid to not see the correlation!" Dr. Augusto Zimmermann… pic.twitter.com/fA4OcfxR9T
— ADH TV (@adhtvaus) January 11, 2024