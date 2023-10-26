Pope Francis has called for all Christians – even, we may add, all men of good will – to pray and fast this Friday, October 27th for the intention of peace, especially in the Holy Land and Middle East. There are any number of precedents for the effectiveness of this measure – Nineveh, Moses, Joshua, and the current readings in the Office from Esther come to mind. Friday is also the vigil of Saints Simon and Jude, the latter being the patron of desperate or hopeless causes. But that is only ‘hopeless’ from a natural perspective, for all things are possible with God, even peace in the land where He lived and walked, suffered and died for our salvation.

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.