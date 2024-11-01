(Full disclosure: I myself have not read the most recent encyclical by Pope Francis, so present this reflection by Father Attard for your own discernment, taking what is good in the teaching of our current Pontiff. Ed.)

On Thursday 24, 2024, Pope Francis released his third encyclical entitled Dilexit Nos, in which the Pope retraces the esteemed tradition and importance of thought on the human and divine love of the heart of Jesus Christ. Taking into account contemporary times, the Pope urges a renewal concerning the authentic devotion to the Sacred Heart to keep burning the tenderness, the joy of serving as well as fervour of mission.

It has been reported elsewhere, this encyclical on the Sacred Heart is a straightforward invitation for us to delve deeper into the spirituality of the Heart of our Saviour. Hence, in so doing, our own heart will be more prone to make that much needed conversion it certainly needs.

The encyclical is divided into five chapters. The first deals with the importance of the Heart, providing a sound background on what we mean by the term ‘heart’. The second chapter talks about the actions and words of love which emanate from Jesus’ heart. The following chapter is dedicated to Jesus’ heart as a source from which great love was given. Here we can better appreciate the present image as well as devotion to Christ’s heart. In the fourth chapter Pope Francis speaks about Christ’s heart as a love that gives itself as drink. This chapter portrays the devotion of various saints and mystics to Jesus’ Sacred Heart. And finally, the fifth chapter, presents to us the Sacred Heart of Jesus as a love for love. In this last and conclusive chapter of Dilexit Nos the Pope helps us to be more sensible in engaging us into actions which should follow from our devotion to the Sacred Heart. Let us now enjoy this encyclical’s wisdom and inspiration which solidify our Christian life thanks to the Sacred Heart devotion.

It is a must that we discover the heart. Dilexit Nos tells us: All of us need to rediscover the importance of the heart (no.2). Our heart is important because it is the seat of life. That is why it is relevant to keep your heart with all vigilance, for from it flow the springs of life (no.4). The heart helps to focus on what is really important in life. Pope Francis gently opens our heart to this essential reality: Instead of running after superficial satisfactions and playing a role for the benefit of others, we would do better to think about the really important questions in life (no.8).

The heart is important because thanks to it we go for life’s synthesis. Dilexit Nos says: In this ‘liquid’ world of ours, we need to start speaking once more about the heart and thinking about this place where every person, of every class and condition, creates a synthesis, where they encounter the radical source of their strengths, convictions, passions and decisions (no. 9). Furthermore, the heart is the only thing that matters in our lives. Pope Francis reminds us: At the end of our lives, [the value of the heart] alone will matter.” (no.11). Since heart and love are deeply intertwined we can easily say that the inmost core of reality is love (no.16).

Let us never forget about the interplay between relating to oneself and relating to others which every heart engulfs. The encyclical reminds of this interplay when it states: In the heart of each person there is a mysterious connection between self-knowledge and openness to others (no. 18). Moreover, our heart unifies and harmonizes our personal story, with its ups and down. Pope Francis says: The heart is also capable of unifying and harmonizing our personal history, which may seem hopelessly fragmented, yet is the place where everything can make sense.” (no. 19).

Dilexit Nos also tells us that our heart greatly helps us to surrender in loving obedience towards God. Only the heart is capable of setting our other powers and passions, and our entire person, in a stance of reverence and loving obedience before the Lord” (no. 27). But this is possible only where our heart is focused on Christ’s heart. This is so because the heart of Christ is ‘ecstasy’, openness, gift and encounter (no.28).

Our heart in Christ is the hope of healing for our shattered world. Only by letting God’s love work within us can we hope to heal the world’s imbalances, which ultimately begin in the human heart (no. 29). Let us always keep in mind that the Lord knows the fine science of the caress. In his compassion, God does not love us with words; he comes forth to meet us and, by his closeness, he shows us the depth of his tender love (no. 36).

In Christ’s heart we have the essence of what it means to befriend and adore Christ. The encyclical states: It is essential to realize that our relationship to the Person of Jesus Christ is one of friendship and adoration, drawn by the love represented under the image of his heart (no. 49). The image of the Heart of Jesus draws to the living heart of Christ to adore it. Pope Francis highlighted this relevant point when he asserts: Whatever the image employed, it is clear that the living heart of Christ – not its representation – is the object of our worship” (no. 50). The heart of Jesus is the fruitful impetus for any meaningful relationship. Dilexit Nos tells us: In contemplating the heart of Jesus, we encounter not just a symbol but a relationship, one that calls us to trust, dialogue, and friendship” (no. 51).

When we depart from Christ’s Heart we wound him once again. Christ is the wounded stag, wounded when we fail to let ourselves be touched by his love (no. 69). Christ’s heart reminds us that the whole of the Christian life is like a great pilgrimage to the house of the Father (no. 71). Thus, let us let Christ’s Spirit, the Holy Spirit, to unite us with the Father since, as Pope Francis writes in this encyclical, the Holy Spirit at work in Christ’s human heart draws him unceasingly to the Father (no. 76).

When we read the encyclical Dilexit Nos we feel impelled to take seriously what Pope Francis is teaching us: Christ’s heart invites us to return to the Father’s love, which is the source of every authentic love ( no.77). As we read this third encyclical of Pope Francis, may we be led by the Holy the Spirit to become one with the Father, through the Son in the Holy Spirit, thanks to the sign of God’s love for us, the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Saviour. Amen.