Well, the polls are in, and so is Donald Trump, for a second term as president of the United States of America.

We won’t go so far as to claim Trump a second Cyrus the Great, a pagan king who helped the ancient Israelites rebuild their Temple and their way of life. Put not your trust in the arm of man. Our hope is ultimately in God. But the Almighty does work through us imperfect humans. We can say that Trump and Vance are far more sympathetic to the Christian way of life – which is ultimately the only ‘Way’ – than the joyless, incompetent, heinous horror show that the Democrats offered: untrammeled state-sponsored abortion and transgendered-inspired mutilation, from which no health care practioner could opt out; continued unvetted open borders and mass immigration, which no nation can possibly maintain, along with a host of other problems.

Trump’s victory is at the very least a win for freedom. He has his problems and limitations; even were he the ideal philosopher-king, no president may at this point ‘save’ America, which has endemic problems that seem beyond any human earthly solution: We will still have widespread murder of the unborn; sexual perversion; breakdown of the family; wayward, listless youth; a broken economy and widespread unemployment; an exponentially increasing 30 trillion dollar debt and financial insolvency; a corrupt military and executive branch, and on it goes.

Trump and Vance have their work cut out for them, but they will at least give us time, to delay what may seem the inevitable demise of America. By the grace of God, this may not, and need not, be. He is a God of surprises, which last night demonstrated.

Hope, even against hope.

And God bless America.