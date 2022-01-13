I just discovered Chris Thile, and that I don’t really play the mandolin – my beginner status just got more beginner. But I do know we need more such joy, energy and talent in the world, and gathering together to take it all in. I was heartened to hear that Mr. Thile was homeschooled, and knows who Dionysius is, even if I think that it can be pronounced either way.

If you’d like more of the classical Chris Thile, here he is. It’s almost as though Bach was written for mandolin, and who though it could be such fun?