Please do pray and offer up whatever daily discomforts, interior and exterior, for Raymond Cardinal Burke, who, according to reports, is critically ill with pneumonia, and on a ventilator. He is 73, so still has a lot to offer the Church in his priestly, episcopal ministry, should God so will.

May Our Lady, help of the sick, and Saint Joseph, her strong spouse in this year dedicated to him, succour their good servant in this time of trial.